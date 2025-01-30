Philadelphia Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman Employs Innovation to Take Eagles to New Heights

You’ll find examples of Howie Roseman’s work everywhere you look at the Philadelphia Eagles’ roster. From picking up Mekhi Becton after the Jets snubbed him to giving players like Jalen Carter a chance to make big plays, Roseman’s ability to apply innovation to the business of football has taken the team to new heights.

Perhaps it’s Roseman’s bold moves that no GM in football would consider that have paved the way for the Eagles to play in the Super Bowl once again.

Granted, it took Roseman a while to bring the Eagles to this point. The Eagles weren’t playoff material during his first seven years as the team’s general manager. Not every decision was decisive, and it took until 2017 before Roseman had the makings of a Super Bowl team.

Now, Roseman sits within the small company of the 11 general managers who have built three Super Bowl teams with the same franchise in their careers.

Nowhere does Roseman excel than in his ability to negotiate the NFL draft. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Howie Roseman’s last 4 drafts could go down as 1 of the better 4 year draft stretches in a long time. Absolutely destroyed the first 3 rounds of each draft. If I was a team looking for a GM I would poach from Eagles front office.”

Writing for Bleeding Green Nation, Brandon Lee Gowton agrees that Roseman’s success can’t be ignored. “One of Howie’s biggest strengths is the way he is always looking for talent,” he said. Gowton gives an example of the Zack Baun story. “The whole world saw him as a backup edge and STer. [Eagles’ Defensive Coordinator Vic] Fangio saw an ILB. Howie wanted to sign him either way, but the Eagles trusted Fangio and put Baun at LB. He now has a chance to be the Defensive Player of the Year. That is nuts. You sure can’t argue with Howie’s success over the past decade.”

