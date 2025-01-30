A.J. Brown Uses First Super Bowl Experience to Fuel Philadelphia’s 2025 Eagles-Chiefs Rematch
A.J. Brown knows what it feels like to make it to the biggest stage of competitive play in the NFL. Two years ago, in Super Bowl LVII, Brown had six catches on eight targets for 96 yards and a touchdown. Even so, those efforts weren’t enough for the Philadelphia Eagles to overcome the Chiefs in the team’s 38-35 loss.
As he prepares to face off again with the Eagles in a Super Bowl matchup against the Chiefs, Brown looks back at the biggest lesson he learned from his Super Bowl LVII experience.
A.J. Brown Using First Super Bowl Experience As Fuel
“Last time, I honestly felt like a paid actor during the whole week, just everything, so many interviews. The only part that felt like real football was the game,” he said in an interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. “And so when you remove all those things, and you’re just trying to focus on the game and that’s the only thing that matters. And just trying to win. Everything else is for everybody else.”
Indeed, the media spectacle that the Super Bowl commands can bring all types of distractions out of the box for players. While the attention and hype of the game is good for the NFL, it can test the mettle of even the most seasoned athlete thrust into the national and international spotlight.
Brown knows that focusing on the task ahead of him and resisting distractions is an important part of the game’s preparation. “We’ve been there before,” Brown said. “I’m not saying that I’m used to it, but you’ve been there before; you know what it’s like, and you know what’s at stake. You know how to handle it now. That’s the only thing I’m focused on. Doing things differently. Trying to do everything in my power to try to get us a win.”
Which NFL Team Has The Most Instagram Followers, Where Do The Eagles Rank?
As you might imagine, everything is competitive when it comes to the NFL. One thing that fans clammer about is how many followers their fans are giving their favorite teams. The Eagles Instagram following is very strong but where does it rank when stacked up against the other 31 teams in the National Football League? We will dive in below.
Eagles Instagram
I wasn’t surprised to find out that every single National Football League team has an Instagram account. According to Oberlo.com, there are 1.4 billion Instagram accounts worldwide as of 2024. My grandfather always used to say, “Fish where the fish are.” These teams are going where their fans are and it shows.
Instagram was bought by then Facebook back in 2012 for a record $1 billion. They are now part of Facebook’s parent company, Meta. According to Vox.com, this was a massive get for Mark Zuckerburg, CEO or Meta, whether people agreed with the decision or not.
“But purchasing Instagram turned out to be one of the best tech acquisitions of all time,” the story reads, “helping secure Facebook’s dominance in social media for years to come.”
The NFL On Instagram
The NFL’s official account actually has 29.9M followers, which is almost six times the amount of followers than the biggest single team following. They regularly post breaking news, highlights and even memes! Including this very big breaking news.
Alright, let’s break down from 32 to 1, and let’s keep track as to where our Philadelphia Eagles land so that we can brag this season when facing other teams. Will they crack the top ten? (This data is from March 2024)