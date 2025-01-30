A.J. Brown Uses First Super Bowl Experience to Fuel Philadelphia’s 2025 Eagles-Chiefs Rematch

A.J. Brown knows what it feels like to make it to the biggest stage of competitive play in the NFL. Two years ago, in Super Bowl LVII, Brown had six catches on eight targets for 96 yards and a touchdown. Even so, those efforts weren’t enough for the Philadelphia Eagles to overcome the Chiefs in the team’s 38-35 loss.

As he prepares to face off again with the Eagles in a Super Bowl matchup against the Chiefs, Brown looks back at the biggest lesson he learned from his Super Bowl LVII experience.

A.J. Brown Using First Super Bowl Experience As Fuel

“Last time, I honestly felt like a paid actor during the whole week, just everything, so many interviews. The only part that felt like real football was the game,” he said in an interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. “And so when you remove all those things, and you’re just trying to focus on the game and that’s the only thing that matters. And just trying to win. Everything else is for everybody else.”

Indeed, the media spectacle that the Super Bowl commands can bring all types of distractions out of the box for players. While the attention and hype of the game is good for the NFL, it can test the mettle of even the most seasoned athlete thrust into the national and international spotlight.

Brown knows that focusing on the task ahead of him and resisting distractions is an important part of the game’s preparation. “We’ve been there before,” Brown said. “I’m not saying that I’m used to it, but you’ve been there before; you know what it’s like, and you know what’s at stake. You know how to handle it now. That’s the only thing I’m focused on. Doing things differently. Trying to do everything in my power to try to get us a win.”

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle