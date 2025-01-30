Andy Reid, Nick Sirianni Share One Thing In Common Among Philadelphia Eagles Fans

“Fire Andy.” “Fire Nick.” Over the years, Philadelphia Eagles fans haven’t been shy when they’ve called for the firings of the team’s head coaches, Andy Reid in 2012 and Nick Sirianni after Week 6. Now, the two coaching heads will face off against one another in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.

Following his termination from the team by Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, Reid landed in Kansas City. There, he built a strong team culture led by Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs are now only one win away from becoming the first team to win three Super Bowl appearances.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt told the Associated Press, “You think back to 2013, when Andy joined the organization, made us an immediate winner and really changed the culture here, and then a few years later, he got the quarterback that he had been waiting his whole career for. I think there was a comment earlier about why it’s so hard, why nobody has ever gone back to have a chance at a three-peat. I think it’s because those teams didn’t have the combination of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.”

For the Eagles, Sirianni was an unpopular hire. No one could ignore his emotional reactions when he yelled and pointed at fans who screamed “Fire Nick” at him during a game against the Cleveland Browns.

Following that performance, many sports analysts questioned Sirianni’s ability to be the kind of leader the Eagles needed. But no one could question Sirianni’s .706 winning percentage, the fifth-highest percentage in the NFL’s history, according to The AP.

Eagles players came to Sirianni’s defense in October 2024, and the team’s win against the Browns led to nine more wins in a row during the season.

“It’s about overcoming and embracing the adversity because really what we’ve talked about as a team is like adversity, we’ve all had to have adversity to be in this moment where we are right now,” Sirianni recounted in an AP interview. “As bad of a feeling we had about how last year ended, I think it makes you who you are. These guys are hungry, and we’ve got one more to go.”

