Dallas Goedert Leads Philadelphia Eagles’ Run to Postseason, Super Bowl LIX

While Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert may not have had the best of the regular season he wanted to have, a postseason turnaround has meant turning the tide to take his team to Super Bowl LIX.

Goedert has stepped up with 15 catches for 188 yards in the team’s three playoff wins. He’s secured three of the Eagles’ three-longest receptions in the postseason, boosting his yards per game to 63 during the playoffs.

On the field, Goedert has had seven games this year, recording at least 45 yards — four regular-season and three postseason games. During the Eagles’ Sunday, Jan. 26, NFC championship win over the Washington Commanders, Goedert’s 26-yard catch down to the 9-yard line set up Jalen Hurts for a nine-yard touchdown advance.

“He has a knack for making plays in big moments, that’s for sure,” Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said in an interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia. “And he makes these really big splash plays, too, where sometimes they’re not even a lot of yards, but it’s so energetic. The physicality that he brings to it is huge.”

But Goedert’s prowess in postseason play has him in a prime position with the Eagles for Super Bowl LIX. He currently holds the title of 10th all-time among NFL tight ends with 50 postseason catches, 13th with 535 yards, and 10th with four touchdowns.

Goedert’s run-blocking and pass-catching are worthy of note. He’s caught at least four passes in nine consecutive postseason games. That record alone makes it the seventh-longest streak in NFL history and the second-longest by a tight end. Goedert has also helped the Eagles amass an impressive run for 3,731 yards this year. It’s the most in an NFL team’s regular season and postseason combined.

“He’s made some plays in the passing game,” said Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. “Seems like we need a play, and he happens to be there.”

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle