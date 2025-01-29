Pennsylvania Officials Warn Public About New Property Tax Rebate Scam

Scam Alert message on smartphone screen caused by cyber attack. Information security concept

Officials at the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue are warning people about scammers targeting seniors and disabled residents. These scammers are calling people who applied for property tax assistance, trying to get their banking information.

“We want everyone to know that the Treasury Department and the Department of Revenue will never call applicants of this program and ask for their bank information,” said Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne to PA.gov.

The Bureau of Consumer Protection is working throughout Pennsylvania to stop these scams. They investigate complaints, track down scammers, and shut down their operations.

This isn’t Pennsylvania‘s first brush with scammers. In 1980, a major lottery scam rocked the state. That case ended with several people arrested and imprisoned.

If anyone calls asking for your banking information, hang up immediately. The Treasury Department makes it clear they’ll never call about bank details for rebates – period.

The Attorney General’s office leads the fight against these scams. Their team works around the clock to educate citizens, resolve issues, and prosecute scammers.

Pennsylvania has tough laws against fraud. When scammers break the law, state prosecutors can take them to court. The protection team helps people learn to spot scams through community outreach.

If you get a suspicious call, contact the Bureau of Consumer Protection immediately. They monitor these reports to prevent new scams from taking hold.

