Harvest Ridge Winery Hosting Three-Day Food Truck Competition to Help Veterans

This April, food trucks will gather at Harvest Ridge Winery in Marydel, Delaware. The three-day event brings the community together to support local veterans through amazing food and fun.

The festival starts Friday from 4 PM to 9 PM. Saturday runs noon to 6 PM, with VIP guests getting early access an hour before everyone else. Sunday closes out the event from noon to 5 PM.

All proceeds benefit the Disabled American Veterans Dover Chapter and Hero-Hunts Foundation, helping veterans throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.

Harvest Ridge operates two locations - their main winery at 447 Westville Road in Marydel and a tasting room at 1140 Newark Road in Toughkenamon, Pennsylvania.

While food trucks serve up their specialties, guests can enjoy local wines and ciders. Live music will keep everyone entertained throughout the weekend as people explore the various food offerings.

Kids under 16 get in free with their parents. Children can enjoy a dedicated play zone during the event.

What's unique about this festival? Every visitor gets to be a judge, voting for their favorite food trucks.

Outside of festival dates, both winery locations maintain regular business hours. You can reach Marydel at 302-343-9437 or the Pennsylvania spot at 484-915-2190.