Bucks County Establishment Named Best Italian Restaurant in Pennsylvania

A Bucks County restaurant was recently honored with the distinction of being named the best Italian restaurant in Pennsylvania.

Staff writers at 5ReasonstoVisit.com highlighted Gusto – Ristorante Italiano BYOB, at 430 W. Street Road in Feasterville, for its distinctive Italian cuisine and friendly dining atmosphere. In its report, the writers spoke with the dining spot’s executive chef, Andrea Esposito, about the uniqueness of this Italian restaurant, which opened in Feasterville in 2022.

“Visiting our restaurant is more than just about enjoying a meal — it’s about experiencing the true essence of Italy,” Esposito said in a 5 Reasons to Visit blog post. “Every dish we serve is crafted with passion, using only the finest, DOP and IGP-certified ingredients, and following traditional, regional recipes passed down through generations. We stay true to authentic Italian flavors, without any Italian-American adaptations, ensuring a dining experience that reflects the rich culinary heritage of Italy.”

Gusto Ristorante Italiano’s menu changes to reflect the seasons and features a menu organized in traditional Italian cooking: antipasti, followed by a first course (pasta), second course (meat and fish), contorni (small sides), and insalate (salads).

Guests can explore the dynamic flavors of “Paccheri e Baccala alla Puttanesca,” comprised of homemade paccheri served with a slow-simmered baccala (codfish) in a rich tomato sauce. The “Gnocchi alla Sorrentina” features delicate potato gnocchi baked with Italian tomato sauce, homemade fresh mozzarella, and Parmigiano Reggiano.

Customer testimonials highlighted on the restaurant’s website include comments such as, “Delicious Italian food! It is a Fusion Italian Cuisine. Every bite of ordered food was a WOW!”

“I have eaten at many Italian restaurants in my 45 years but none compare to Gusto. I was floored by how wonderful my meal was.”

View Gusto Ristorante Italiano’s full menu on its website.

Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.