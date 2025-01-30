Celebrating the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX Appearance, From Coffee to Delayed School Openings

After the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9, students in two New Jersey school districts will enjoy a delayed school opening.

Administration officials with the Gloucester City, New Jersey, school district and Pennsauken Public Schools have announced a two-hour delay on Monday, Feb. 10, the day after Super Bowl LIX.

“It is a rare and special time for families to watch our local professional football team compete in the Super Bowl. We feel that it’s important to give students and staff the opportunity to enjoy the game with their families and still attend school and work the next day safely and well-rested,” Gloucester City High School wrote in a post on its Facebook page.

Delayed School Openings

In 2023, Philadelphia-area schools had delayed opening when the Eagles faced the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl matchup in 2023. Some fans have tried to lobby the NFL to add another game to its regular season schedule, which would extend the season by one week. The extra week would move Super Bowl Sunday to the Sunday before Presidents Day, when many schools and government organizations would be closed for the holiday.

Schools aren’t the only ones celebrating the Eagles’ flight to Super Bowl LIX.

Football-Inspired Coffee

ReAnimator Coffee Roasters has created a unique coffee blend that honors the team’s Super Bowl redux. “Rusher’s Roast” bears a caricature of the Eagles’ Saquon Barkley on its packaging. The coffee is available online or at any ReAnimator Coffee Roasters in Philadelphia. Proceeds from the sale of the coffee will go to support the School District of Philadelphia, according to an ABC 6 Action News Philadelphia report.

