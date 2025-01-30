NFL Legend Brian Dawkins to Lead Zoo Super Bowl Pep Rally

NFL great Brian Dawkins will get Eagles fans hyped at a zoo Super Bowl pep rally at Elmwood Park Zoo on February 1. The event runs for three hours starting at 11 a.m.

Coming off their NFC championship victory, Eagles fans can join the celebration ahead of Super Bowl LIX against Kansas City. The Eagles Pep Band will play game-day favorites while the cheerleaders and mascots – including Swoop and Noah the zoo’s eagle – get the crowd going.

Looking to snap a picture with the NFL legend? The meet and greet is officially sold out. Those who purchased it can take photos with Dawkins for $50. During his 13 seasons wearing Eagles green, the hard-hitting safety grabbed 34 interceptions, tying the team record.

This Super Bowl offers a chance for revenge. Kansas City edged out Philly 38-35 two years ago. The Eagles will rock their traditional green jerseys for the rematch.

Regular zoo admission includes entry to all rally activities. Thanks to Frank Engro’s support, Montgomery County residents will get half-price admission throughout 2025.

Parking full? No problem – overflow parking is available at 1700 Markley Street in Logan Commerce Center. Free shuttle buses run continuously throughout the day.

Before his induction into Canton’s Hall of Fame, Dawkins earned five All-Pro selections. His intense playing style and impact plays defined an era of Eagles football.

[Sources: elmwoodparkzoo.org; profootballhof.com; bleacherreport.com]

