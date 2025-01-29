Wegmans Recalls Frozen Chicken Nuggets in Eight States After Finding Bone Pieces

After discovering bone fragments in their frozen chicken nuggets, Wegmans Food Markets yanked 46-ounce bags off shelves in eight states and Washington, D.C.

A health alert was issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service about the “Family Pack Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Breast with Rib Meat.” The impacted packages have a best-if-used-by date of Aug. 26, 2025.

The chicken nuggets hit store shelves on Aug. 26, 2024, across Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. So far, nobody has reported getting hurt from eating them.

Officials want folks to check their freezers now. Since the items are no longer being sold in stores, regulators decided to put out an alert rather than a complete recall.

If you’ve got these chicken nuggets in your freezer, don’t eat them. Either take them back to Wegmans for your money back, or just toss them out.

Got questions? Call 1-855-934-3663 between 8:00 am and 7:00 pm on weekdays. Weekend hours are 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

This alert only covers these specific packages. Other Wegmans products are fine to eat.

The USDA is keeping tabs on any new reports about bone pieces in the nuggets while working with Wegmans. It’s worth taking a minute to check your package dates to stay on the safe side.

[Sources: foodmanufactturing.com, abcnews.go.com]

