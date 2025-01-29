Super Bowl LIX: Everything You Need To Know

Who Is Playing In Super Bowl LIX?

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch from Super Bowl 57. Kansas City edged past Philadelphia 38-35. The game is in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome.

How To Watch Super Bowl LIX:

The game will be on Fox. You will be able to stream the game on the following platforms: Fubo, Tubi, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV. The game will not be shown on the Fox Sports app. Tubi is the network’s free streaming service.

Kevin Burkhardt will handle the play-by-play and Tom Brady will provide color analysis.

Who Is The Favorite:

Bookmakers have made the Chiefs slight favorites by 1.5 points, with the total points set at 49.5.

How Many Times Each Team Has Won A Super Bowl:

Kansas City comes in with four championships from 1970, 2020, 2023, and 2024. The Eagles have just one win from 2018, going 1-3 in their Super Bowl games.

The numbers suggest a possible upset. Underdogs have won 10 of 17 championship games since 2007, beating the spread 12 times. The last four years saw three underdogs walk away winners.

Musical Performances At Super Bowl LIX:

New Orleans’ musical talent takes the spotlight at the event. Jon Batiste opens with the anthem, while hometown hero Trombone Shorty joins Lauren Daigle for “America the Beautiful.” Ledisi completes the pre-game with “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Hip-hop meets R&B when Kendrick Lamar and SZA rock the halftime show.

Who Is Wearing Which Jersey Color?

Green jerseys will put Philadelphia as the home team, while Kansas City wears white as the visitors.

Memorable Storylines For Super Bowl LIX:

The Eagles surprised many by making it here. They kicked off the season facing 11-1 championship odds and +550 chances to win their conference.

Kansas City aims to build its dynasty, while Philadelphia hungers for its second taste of glory.

