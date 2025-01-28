From Penn State to Super Bowl Bound: Eagles’ Saquon Barkley Demonstrates Tenacity on the Turf

Bringing Saquon Barkley onto the Philadelphia Eagles‘ squad has paid off for the team this season. As running back, Barkley recorded over 2,000 rushing yards in regular season play and has earned a shot at breaking the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record.

119 rushing yards against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round

205 rushing yards in the Divisional Round against the Los Angeles Rams

118 rushing yards in the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders

Five rushing touchdowns in the playoffs (three in the NFC Championship Game)

For Barkley, clinching his team’s ticket to Super Bowl LIX with a 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders during the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field was validation that Philadelphia is where he wanted to be.

A report from the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy reported that Barkley may have turned down two offers to commit to the Eagles.

“After nearly two years of haggling over a contract with the (New York Giants), then discovering that his market valuation was correct at the start of free agency, Barkley decided that chasing Super Bowl rings close to his childhood home was worth not picking the highest bidder and landing further from contention,” Dunleavy wrote.

Before the NFL, Barkley also chose the Keystone State when he settled on his college choice. The Coplay, Pennsylvania, native signed with Penn State over offers that included Notre Dame. According to NCAA stats, he played as a stunning running back for Penn State from 2015 to 2017, earning more than 3,843 rushing yards and 43 rushing touchdowns in his college football career.

Barkley was a three-sport football, basketball, and track athlete at Whitehall High School in Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania. The four-star recruit was ranked as high as the No. 6 overall running back in the country and the No. 1 player in Pennsylvania, based on the recruiting service consulted, in the class of 2015.

