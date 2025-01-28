Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

From Penn State to Super Bowl Bound: Eagles’ Saquon Barkley Demonstrates Tenacity on the Turf

Author Gina Cosenza

Bringing Saquon Barkley onto the Philadelphia Eagles‘ squad has paid off for the team this season. As running back, Barkley recorded over 2,000 rushing yards in regular season play and has earned a shot at breaking the NFL’s all-time single-season rushing record. 

Sports Illustrated recaps Saquon Barkley’s performance:

  • 119 rushing yards against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round
  • 205 rushing yards in the Divisional Round against the Los Angeles Rams
  • 118 rushing yards in the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders
  • Five rushing touchdowns in the playoffs (three in the NFC Championship Game)

For Barkley, clinching his team’s ticket to Super Bowl LIX with a 55-23 win over the Washington Commanders during the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field was validation that Philadelphia is where he wanted to be.

A report from the New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy reported that Barkley may have turned down two offers to commit to the Eagles.

“After nearly two years of haggling over a contract with the (New York Giants), then discovering that his market valuation was correct at the start of free agency, Barkley decided that chasing Super Bowl rings close to his childhood home was worth not picking the highest bidder and landing further from contention,” Dunleavy wrote.

Before the NFL, Barkley also chose the Keystone State when he settled on his college choice. The Coplay, Pennsylvania, native signed with Penn State over offers that included Notre Dame. According to NCAA stats, he played as a stunning running back for Penn State from 2015 to 2017, earning more than 3,843 rushing yards and 43 rushing touchdowns in his college football career.

Barkley was a three-sport football, basketball, and track athlete at Whitehall High School in Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania. The four-star recruit was ranked as high as the No. 6 overall running back in the country and the No. 1 player in Pennsylvania, based on the recruiting service consulted, in the class of 2015.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle

Score Big With These 5 Tasty Game Day Appetizers

What an exciting time for football. And with the Super Bowl around the corner, you might as well make sure you have your appetizers and snacks in order. Whether you’re excited about the game, the insane commercials, or the halftime show, it’s certain that most people will be chowing down on apps.

Last year, a study found that appetizers make up most people’s diets on gameday. Interestingly, 70% of people skip the entrée and stick to appetizers on Super Bowl Sunday. This study also found that 41% say they tend to overeat.

Another study found that more than half of people look forward to game day parties because of the food. Also, highlighted is that 74% of people plan to make food at home. Meanwhile, 26% plan to order from restaurants. Either way, there will be food.

Game Day Crowd-Pleasers

Taste of Home compiled a list of what they consider to be the best of the best when it comes to apps. Their top five include an antipasto platter with meat and cheese cubes, pepper jelly hogs in a blanket, beef Wellington fried wontons, fruit charcuterie board, and ham and Swiss sliders.

There’s something for everyone from last-minute party throwers to ambitious hosts. If you’re looking for something quick chips and dip is a go. If you’re looking for something with a bit of pizazz, maybe try a quesadilla ring.

This year’s Super Bowl will be held on Sunday, Feb. 11. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST. Whether you’re tuning in for the game, watching for the commercials, or just want to see Usher’s halftime show, make sure you have your snacks ready to go.

There are many game day apps you can add to the menu, from wings, dips, and sliders, to desserts, and breads. Check out these appetizers that will make watching the game even more fun.

  • Chicken Wings

    Whether you’re going store-bought or homemade, chicken wings are a definite crowd pleaser. They’re easily customizable from a simple dry rub to a tossed-in sauce moment. And if you are trying to keep things somewhat on the healthier side, you can always bake your wings instead of frying them.

    A variety of flavors of jumbo chicken Wings and ranch

    KoriKobayashi/ Getty Images

  • Nachos

    Nachos are a game-day favorite for many. You can go all out with toppings or keep it simple if you need to make something quick. The main ingredients include tortilla chips, cheese, and toppings. These toppings can be meat, tomatoes, black olives, black beans, corn, onions, among others.

    Homemade Loaded Sheet Pan Nachos with Cilantro Lime Tomato and Onion

    bhofack2/ Getty Images

  • Buffalo Chicken Dip

    Buffalo chicken dip features chicken mixed with your favorite buffalo sauce and cream cheese. If don’t feel like cooking the chicken, you can always grab a rotisserie chicken. It can be paired with tortilla chips, crackers, or toasted baguette slices.

    Buffalo chicken dip served with chips and fresh vegetables

    VeselovaElena/ Getty Images

  • Loaded Potato Skins

    These are a budget-friendly option that can be made with ingredients that you probably already have on hand. It’s a more effortless appetizer made with the crispy skins of a baked potato filled with bacon, cheese, sour cream, and chives. To make it more of an appetizer, you can opt for smaller potatoes.

    Delicious homemade potato skins with melted cheese, bacon, green onions and sour cream."n

    Fudio/ Getty Images

  • Man 'n' Cheese Bites

    This appetizer is like a miniature bite of comfort food. They’re creamy balls of mac and cheese that are crispy on the outside and cheesy on the inside. And they are made with a few ingredients including pasta, cheese, milk, flour, eggs, panko, and seasonings.

    Fried Mac and Cheese Bites with Dipping Sauce

    bhofack2/ Getty Images

