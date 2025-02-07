Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Fun Prop Bets You Can Make For The Big Game

Author Gina Cosenza

Get in on the Big Game fun with these prop bets. They’re a great way for everyone to get involved at your watch party.

If you don’t know, prop bets, or proposition bets, are bets regarding something happening (or not happening) during a game that does not directly affect the game’s outcome. They’re fun bets that don’t require any sports expertise. And they have nothing to do with points, spreads, or any other confusing terms.

Click here for some fun prop bets for the Big Game.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle

