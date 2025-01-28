Night Construction Work on I-476 Continues Into End of January

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced it will continue ongoing night construction work on I-476 during the week of Jan. 27, 2025, as part of a $63.7 million improvement project. The work encompasses a 17-mile section of the interstate, plus on- and off-ramps and bridges, between I-76 (the Schuylkill Expressway) in West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County, and I-95 in Ridley Township, Delaware County.

From Monday, Jan. 27, through Friday, Jan. 31, PennDOT will have lane closures in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each evening and during the overnight and early morning hours. Crews will replace guardrails, repair inlets, and trim trees on the northbound and southbound lanes of I-476 between the I-76 and I-95 interchanges.

The I-476 construction project includes milling and resurfacing travel lanes and shoulders, repairing 49 bridges, and improving 21 stormwater drainage basins. Construction will also include repairing existing sound walls, installing new guardrails, painting new pavement markings, and placing new signage along the roadway.

PennDOT reminds motorists to expect delays and exercise caution when traveling through construction areas.

H&K Group Inc. of Skippack, Pennsylvania, is the general contractor of this 100% federally funded project, which is expected to be completed by late 2025.

