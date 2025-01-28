Miley Cyrus’s ‘Bangerz’ Album Gets Triple-Platinum Status

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Bangerz’ reached triple-platinum status from the Recording Industry Association of America. The album jumped to No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 after RCA Records released it on Sept. 30, 2013.

At the 57th Annual Grammy Awards, the 12-song album got a Best Pop Vocal Album nomination. All signs of the Disney legend‘s past vanished, replaced by a blend of hip-hop beats, electronic vibes, and country flavor.

Critics were divided over the album’s bold production choices. “We Can’t Stop” launched her new sound, but “Wrecking Ball” became the massive hit that marked the era.

The tracks feature many big names. Britney Spears shows up on “SMS (Bangerz),” while Big Sean brings heat to “Love Money Party” with its trap-country mix. Nelly appears on “4×4,” and Ludacris collaborates on “Hands in the Air.”

The album begins with the smooth R&B song “Adore You.” Songs like “Drive” and “FU” feature more emotion. In 2012, with acting was no longer a priority, Cyrus could focus completely on producing these tracks.

The success continued when she went on tour. Sold-out shows across three continents proved the music resonated with fans everywhere.

Every song feels unique. “Do My Thang” is a song about independence, while other tracks transition from heartbreak to party vibes. This variety helped push sales beyond three million. Today, ‘Bangerz’ remains one of 2013’s most talked-about pop albums.