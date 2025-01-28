Miley Cyrus Distances from Billy Ray Amid Family Drama

WASHINGTON - JANUARY 19: Miley Cyrus performs with her father Billy Ray Cyrus during the We Are The Future kids Ball January 19, 2009 in Washington, DC. President Elect Barack Obama will be sworn in as the 44th President of the United States tomorrow.

Miley Cyrus and her dad, Billy Ray, have grown apart in the wake of his recent performances. He showed signs of confusion and had sound problems while singing “Achy Breaky Heart” and “Old Town Road” at the Liberty Ball.

“I wouldn’t have missed the honor of playing this event whether my microphone, guitar, and monitors worked or not,” the country singer told People.

The celebrity-packed Liberty Ball, one of President Donald Trump’s inauguration parties, featured Nelly, Jason Aldean, and Kid Rock, who watched as tech problems persisted through the night.

Billy Ray’s youngest daughter, Noah, shared concerns about her dad’s well-being and the family falling apart. Videos of the singer acting strangely during shows spread quickly online.

The sound problems at the ball affected nearly every performer. Carrie Underwood struggled through her version of “America the Beautiful” when the speakers cut out.

The split between Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus is a change from their days on “Hannah Montana,” where they played a close father-daughter duo on the Disney Channel.

While pulling away from her dad, Miley remains close to her mom, Tish. She finds continued success with her music, including “II Most Wanted,” a collaboration with Beyoncé that caught Grammy attention.

Her brother, Trace, also sees changes in how their dad acts, pushing the family further apart. As family issues continue, Miley’s latest Grammy nomination shows she’s doing great on her own.