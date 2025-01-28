4 New Orleans Travel Tips For Eagles Fans Going To SB59

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 13: Revelers gather on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter on August 13, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

If you are heading to New Orleans for Super Bowl 59 let me assure you that you have made an excellent choice! I can tell you that New Orleans is my favorite city to visit for this event. I’ve been blessed enough to cover almost 20 of these events over the course of my career. No city is better at hosting parties of this magnitude. You are in for a treat.

The food, the venues, and the parties will be legendary. There are things that you need to be thinking about now BEFORE you travel. Take my advice, plan ahead and know that you are going to be loving every minute of it.

Here Are 4 Tips You Need To Know Before You Go To New Orleans

1) Make Dining Reservations Now

There are so many great places to eat in the French Quarter. You will hear about them. You can read all of these reviews online and your stomach will start grumbling. It’s the absolute best, second-to-none dining experience ever surrounding sports. The problem is if you wait until you arrive in the Crescent City you will be out of luck.

Go to Open Table or make phone calls now! My personal favorites are GW FINS and MR. B’s BISTRO. In my opinion, GW FINS is the best seafood restaurant in the entire country. I never visit the city without going there. MR. B’s is for you to immerse yourself in the Cajun dining experience.

2) There Is Plenty To Eat Without A Reservation

If you want to try beignets you must go to Cafe Dumonde. It’s fantastic and iconic. I don’t drink coffee but I hear that it is very strong! I’m taking Andrew to ACME OYSTER HOUSE for his first meal on Tuesday night. You may have a wait but I would suggest that it is worth it. Brennan’s is also a must visit if you can get in! There are so many Po Boy sandwich options I suggest trying them all. Order a variety, cut them into thirds and share with the group!

3) Do Not Rent A Car

There is no reason for you to rent a car if you are situated in the Quarter or Gardens areas. Take a ride share from the airport to the hotel and upon your return. You don’t want to pay the ridiculous parking fees at the hotels and traffic will be gridlock.

4) Louis Armstrong Airport Is A Mess

On the day after the Super Bowl, I am not joking when I say to get to the airport a MINIMUM of three hours before your flight. It will be an inefficient display of service. Don’t end up missing a flight because of it.

I’ve given you a variety of insights in the video with Andrew! Enjoy New Orleans!

Watch Kincade & Salciunas on the 97.5 The Fanatic YouTube page for discussion about the latest breaking sports news in Philadelphia.

A full blooded Delco native from a sports crazed family, John has been obsessed with Philly sports from his days at St. Annie’s drawing team logos on his book covers! Told many times by teachers along the way “if you knew your studies as well as you know your sports” he turned that perceived weakness into a career. John has been broadcasting at the local and national levels since 1992. As a content creator for 97.5 The Fanatic he writes about Eagles, Sixers, Phillies and Flyers. You can follow @johnkincade or reach him at John.Kincade@bbgi.com