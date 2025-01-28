Eagles Fans Scramble to Claim Last-Minute Tickets, Flights, Hotels for Super Bowl LIX

Super Bowl LIX is only two weeks away, and Philadelphia Eagles fans are scrambling to secure tickets, flights, and hotels for the big game in New Orleans.

The “Gametime” app offers last-minute travel tickets to the Super Bowl, but fans should expect to pay up for them. ABC 6 Action News Philadelphia reported that as of 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, the cheapest ticket was $4,700. Top-tier tickets were being listed for more than $56,000 in the hours following the Eagles victory.

“This one is going to be hard to shop around because we’re looking at a window of less than two weeks to get you to New Orleans,” AAA’s Jana Tidwell explained in an interview. “People will need to act quickly.”

Tidwell warns those looking for tickets to be aware of travel scams. If the price seems too good to be true, it probably is.

FOX 29 News broke down the latest on flights, places to stay, and travel packages.

Flights

Round-trip flights from Philadelphia to New Orleans Feb. 7-10:

Frontier starting at $480

Delta starting at $1,307

American Airlines starting at $1,557

Hotel Accommodations

Hotels near Caesars Superdome are booking at nearly $700 a night to start. An Airbnb ranges between more than $500 to nearly $8,000.

Travel Packages

The Eagles have several official Super Bowl LIX ticket packages available:

A ticket with pregame party access begins at $6,605 per person.

With a hotel included, the price is $9,475 per person.

With hotel and airfare included, the cost is $11,850 per person.

Kickoff is set for Sunday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. The Eagles will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesars Superdome to claim the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle