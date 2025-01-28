Alessia Cara Announces Fourth Album ‘Love & Hyperbole’ Coming Out Valentine’s Day

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 14: Alessia Cara attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Emily In Paris" Season 4 Part 1 at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Singer Alessia Cara will release “Love & Hyperbole” through Def Jam Recordings on Feb. 14. The 14-song album is her first since “In The Meantime” came out in 2021.

She gave fans a preview with “Slow Motion,” produced with Matt Brettle. The song hints at what’s coming, featuring production from Mike Elizondo and Jake Gosling, who have worked with Ed Sheeran and Twenty One Pilots.

Cara started making the album in late 2021, writing all the songs herself. Before “Slow Motion,” she put out two singles: “Dead Man” on July 19, 2024, and “(Isn’t It) Obvious,” featuring John Mayer on guitar.

The Canadian singer is trying something different with this album. “I’m writing from a wiser and more knowing place while maintaining honesty,” Cara told The Forty Five.

She’s simplified her writing style, moving away from complicated arrangements. This simpler approach helps listeners connect more deeply with her music.

In the studio, seasoned producers lend their skills. Elizondo has worked across many genres, while Gosling has a strong track record in pop music.

The album took three years to make, showing Cara’s attention to detail. Releasing it on Valentine’s Day aligns with its themes about love and finding yourself.

Cara worked with more collaborators on this project than on past albums. Their contributions help take her signature sound in new directions, pushing her music into fresh territory.