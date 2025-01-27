Car Thefts Increasing in South Philly; Here’s What to Do to Protect Your Vehicle

Thieves are targeting vehicles in South Philly, leading to a surge in stolen cars since the beginning of the new year.

The Philadelphia Police Department detailed on its website that 10 reported auto thefts occurred between Jan. 17 and 21 in South Philly. These thefts have included the following dates and locations:

Jan. 17, 2025: 2900 S. 16th St. and 2400 S. 19th St.

2900 S. 16th St. and 2400 S. 19th St. Jan. 19, 2025: 1200 S. Broad St., 700 Federal St., 1100 S. Fifth St., and 1600 Naudain St.

1200 S. Broad St., 700 Federal St., 1100 S. Fifth St., and 1600 Naudain St. Jan. 20, 2025: 900 S. Front St.

900 S. Front St. Jan. 21, 2025: 1100 S. 18th St., 1200 S. 17th St., and 900 S. Water St.

According to police, many of the thefts were reported because home surveillance cameras had captured them.

FOX 29 News spoke to one South Philly resident, Stephen Pagano, who described how he had left his house at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14. His Chrysler 300 was missing from its parking spot on Shunk Street between Rosewood Street and Broad Street, approximately 50 feet from his home.

In the stolen vehicle report Pagano filed with police, he noted broken glass on the ground in his vehicle’s parking spot. While he isn’t sure how his car was moved, he confirmed at least three vehicles were stolen nearby in less than a week.

Pagano urges people to take several precautions to deter vehicle thieves. “Keep your key fob as far away from your front door as possible. Put them in a tin can if you could. Wrap them up and make sure your doors are locked,” he said. Police also urge residents not to leave valuable objects in vehicles.

If your vehicle is stolen, the Pennsylvania Auto Theft Prevention Authority recommends taking the following actions:

Contact your local police department to report your stolen vehicle.

Provide your car’s VIN (Vehicle Identification Number), make, model, color, and any identifying characteristics.

Report your stolen car to your insurance company or financing and leasing company.

Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.