Celebrate Tamales and Tradition at Cantina La Martina’s 3rd Annual Tamalada

Cantina La Martina in Philadelphia is excited to host its 3rd annual Tamalada on Sunday, February 2, 2025, from 11 AM to 4 PM!

3rd Annual Tamalada

This festive event celebrates the beloved tradition of tamales, featuring local street vendors and small businesses, each offering their own delicious, one-of-a-kind tamales for purchase. The full list of participants will be announced soon on social media.

Throughout the event, Cantina La Martina will serve specialty drinks that are available for purchase. All food and drinks will be pay-as-you-go, and some vendors may only accept cash, though an ATM will be on-site for convenience. Tamales will be sold for $5 each.

At 2 PM, tamale vendors will compete in a friendly tamale contest, where a panel of judges will choose the best tamales of the day. Stay tuned to Cantina La Martina’s social media for details about the judging panel.

Tamalada is a celebration of La Candelaria, a Mexican tradition marking the close of the holiday season. It’s also a fun “payback day” for those who found the figurine in their Rosca de Reyes cake, as they’re expected to host a tamale and atole gathering. Cantina La Martina transforms this tradition into a large community celebration, inviting everyone to join in the fun.

The event will take place outside in a heated tent, and last year’s large turnout even spilled into the surrounding outdoor space, so it’s recommended to dress warmly. Regular brunch service will continue inside the restaurant throughout the event.

The participating vendors this year are:

Alejandro Gonzalez Duarte of Señor Slices

Elvia Zavala of Mija Mexican Table

Jennifer Zavala of Juana Tamale

Amy Rivera Nassar of Amy’s Pastelillos

Yun Fuentes of Bolo

Sandra Santos of Bolo

Susana Gonzalez of Pastelito Azzul

Rosario Fajardo

Pamela Plata

Licida Gomez of Tamalex Restaurant

Come hungry, thirsty, and ready to enjoy great food while supporting fantastic local businesses!

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle