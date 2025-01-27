Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Cooper Camden ‘Baby Café’ Opens in New Jersey for Breastfeeding Parents

Author Rachel Pitts

New Jersey officials cut the ribbon on Thursday, Jan. 23, for the opening of the state’s first “baby café.” The Cooper Camden Baby Café (CCBC) will be open to breastfeeding parents on Thursday afternoons at the Camden County Library’s Ferry Avenue branch, 852 Ferry Ave. in Camden.

A baby café provides a free, drop-in support group for breastfeeding parents by reducing obstacles to lactation care, according to an explanation on the Baby Café USA website.

CCBC will operate from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursdays. Sindy Ferreira, an international board-certified lactation consultant, will lead CCBC and offer one-on-one breastfeeding support.

The Cooper Medical School of Rowan University is supporting CCBC’s breastfeeding initiative.

