Meghan Trainor and Charlie Puth’s Sweet Rise With ‘Marvin Gaye’

Some songs just sneak up on you. One minute, they are a fun idea tossed around between two young musicians, and the next, they are blasting through speakers at school dances, backyard parties, and your cousin’s graduation cookout. Meghan Trainor and Charlie Puth’s duet “Marvin Gaye” is one of those songs. It did not roar onto the scene with global superstar expectations, but somehow it still turned into a moment that reshaped both of their careers. And like many great pop stories, this one starts with two artists who were simply trying to make something that felt good.

The spark of a retro-inspired idea

Before “Marvin Gaye” even had a title, Charlie Puth was playing around with music that reminded him of old soul legends. He loved the way Marvin Gaye’s songs felt smooth and dramatic at the same time, like they could turn any normal moment into something romantic. During a writing session, he joked that someone should “Marvin Gaye and get it on,” and the line stuck. It was bold. It was silly. It was a little flirty. And it became the entire mood of the track.

Once he had a rough version, Charlie invited Meghan Trainor to come listen. This was right after Meghan had exploded onto the global stage with All About That Bass, so having her voice on anything was instantly exciting.

Recording a duet that felt effortless

The magic of the song is not just in the lyrics. It is in the way they sing them. The track leans into a sweet throwback sound that feels like a modern twist on the classics. Meghan’s warm tone gives the song its bold confidence, and Charlie’s softer voice brings the charm. Together, they sound like two people having fun, which is exactly what the recording session felt like.

A breakout moment for Charlie Puth

While Meghan Trainor was already riding massive waves of fame, “Marvin Gaye” became a key turning point for Charlie Puth. It was one of the first times many listeners heard his name. The song’s simple hook and flirty vibe made it perfect for radio, and Charlie soon earned attention as more than a behind-the-scenes songwriter. He became a star in his own right.

The success of “Marvin Gaye” also opened the door to more collaborations, including the emotional powerhouse See You Again, which later became one of the biggest songs of his career. Without the spotlight of “Marvin Gaye,” his rise might have looked very different.

The unexpected rise on charts around the world

When “Marvin Gaye” was released in 2015, it did not instantly top every chart, but once listeners heard it, they kept playing it. The song climbed slowly but steadily, eventually hitting number one in several countries including the United Kingdom, France, and Australia. In the United States it did not go all the way to the top, but it became a certified platinum hit and a favorite of fans who loved catchy pop with a throwback twist.

Part of its rise came from how accessible it was. You did not need to be a huge pop fan to get into it. The chorus was easy to sing. The beat felt familiar. The vibe was cheerful. It sounded like something your parents would dance to but with a modern shine that made it feel new.

Their famous live performance

One of the moments that kept the song buzzing was Meghan and Charlie’s performance at the 2015 American Music Awards. They closed the show with “Marvin Gaye,” and the whole thing went viral within minutes. The vocals were great, but the real talk on social media came from their now famous onstage kiss. It was playful. It was surprising. And it confirmed what fans already felt while listening to the recording: these two had undeniable chemistry.

This performance did more than stir up conversation. It gave the song fresh momentum and reminded people that both artists were carving out new lanes in pop. Charlie became known as the talented newcomer who could deliver both vocals and piano charm. Meghan continued proving that her success was not limited to one smash hit.

A legacy built on fun and feel good music

Looking back, “Marvin Gaye” is not the biggest song either artist has ever released, but it holds a special place in their stories. For Charlie Puth, it became the first step toward a wide-open career. For Meghan Trainor, it was a confirmation that her playful pop style could blend with different voices and genres.

Most of all, the song still stands as a reminder that not every hit has to be dramatic or serious. Sometimes a track becomes popular simply because it makes people smile. “Marvin Gaye” captured that feeling perfectly by wrapping soulful inspiration into a light hearted pop package that felt both nostalgic and fresh.