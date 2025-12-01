Meghan Trainor Says Goodbye to Coffee and Hello to More Energy

Meghan Trainor did not expect her biggest lifestyle change to be sparked by someone she had never met. But sometimes life sends a message in a wild way, and for her, it came straight from a psychic. What happened next left her stunned, a little amused, and also feeling way better.

A Psychic Knows Best

While chatting with PEOPLE about her upcoming Get in Girl Tour and her new single “Still Don't Care,” Trainor explained how this all went down. Her husband, Daryl Sabara, visited a psychic for fun, and came home with a message that hit a little too close.

“The psychic never met me. My husband was gifted a session with her and she said, 'Your wife is using coffee like speed. She's non stop and it's not helping her and she's just crashing out,’” Trainor said.

That one sentence stopped her in her tracks.

“I was like, 'How does she know that?' And he came home and told me, and I immediately stopped,” she said. “Cold turkey just stopped because I was drinking it all day to just survive and be steady and then I would crash and be buzzing at night to sleep.”

When Healthy Habits Are Not Enough

Even though she ate well and exercised regularly, Trainor realized something was still off.

At the time, the “Made You Look” singer noticed her “adrenals were shot” and her hormones were “so off.”

“I wasn't feeling great. And I was like, 'I don't understand. I eat so healthy, I work out. Why do I feel like this?' And I realized I was overworking myself,” Trainor said.

The first week without coffee was rough. She admits it was a “tough week” but the payoff was huge. Now she has “more energy than ever.”

“It was life changing,” she said.

Tour Life With Kids and Controlled Chaos

As she looks ahead to her tour kicking off in June 2026, Trainor plans to keep her signature high energy, coffee free.

For the star, a tour day looks more like a family adventure than a pop star fantasy.

“I will do the show. We get up at 7 a.m. because the kids get up at 7 a.m. and then we go find an amusement park or a museum. They love children's museums... then we eat lunch together, I do a soundcheck, we have early dinner so that I don't burp on stage,” she says.

The real fun happens backstage.

“And after soundcheck, I'm in full glam, like pop star outfit, and I'm helping our incredible nanny Leslie, who helps us out and my husband and my mom,” she continues. “There's four of us on two kids trying to get them in a bath that we unfold to put in this shower. It's chaos.”

When the kids are tucked into the tour bus, the show begins.

“Then once they're good to go, we walk them to the bus and they go to bed. And then I do the show and I get to sleep at about 11 or midnight. And then we get up and it's Groundhog Day and we do it all over again.”

What Comes Next

The Get in Girl Tour will support her new album Toy with Me, arriving April 24, 2026. She dropped the first single, “Still Don't Care,” on November 12.