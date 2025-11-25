This Day in Top 40 History: November 25
On Nov. 25, 2020, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions Added was released on streaming. The concert documentary followed Taylor Swift as she performed every song from her eighth album, Folklore. The film also treated fans to private insights as Swift discussed her creative songwriting process with Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, two of her collaborators on the album. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Nov. 25.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
These hit songs and albums defined their eras in pop music:
- 1989: Alice Cooper's "Poison" peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was Cooper's first song in nine years to enter the Top 40.
- 1991: Prince released the single "Diamonds and Pearls" from his album of the same name. The rock ballad reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.
- 1995: Madonna's Something To Remember reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200. The compilation album showed a softer side of the pop star, featuring reworked singles and cover songs.
- 1995: Whitney Houston topped the U.S. chart with "Exhale (Shoop Shoop)." The song was written and recorded for the movie Waiting To Exhale.
- 2023: Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" wrapped up its fourth and final week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. While the song debuted in 2019 as part of the album Lover, it surged up the charts in 2023 thanks to its viral popularity on social media.
Cultural Milestones
Musicians and the art they produce can become part of cultural history:
- 2016: Billboard acknowledged Justin Bieber's historic success with his holiday song, "Mistletoe," ranking it fourth among the bestselling holiday songs of all time.
- 2021: The first installment of The Beatles: Get Back was released, with the three-part documentary showing the band's creative process in making their album Let It Be. The series, which won several awards, was directed by Peter Jackson.
Notable Recordings and Performances
These two performances from Nov. 25 were both iconic in their own ways:
- 1976: The Band played their final concert at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco. The concert was filmed by Martin Scorsese and released in 1978 as a film titled "The Last Waltz." Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, and Eric Clapton were among the show's memorable special guests.
- 2023: Chappell Roan performed at the MELT Festival in Brisbane, Australia. This festival appearance was Roan's second concert in Australia and made up part of her worldwide Midwest Princess tour.
From holiday hits to behind-the-scenes treats, Nov. 25 holds plenty of memorable moments in Top 40 history.