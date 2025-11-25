Miley Cyrus Turns 33 with Cake, Kind Words, and a Little Life Wisdom

Miley Cyrus rang in her thirty third birthday the way many of us wish we could, with cake, cozy vibes, and a whole lot of love from friends and family. On Nov. 23, she posted two black and white photos on Instagram showing her smiling next to a tall birthday cake during what looked like a calm and comfortable celebration.

“33 is already burning bright thanks to the warmth of your sweet birthday wishes,” Miley began in her post. She followed it with another soft and grateful note: “All I want this year is more laughs with the people who give me the little smile lines that are starting to show up. 🤍 I love you all.”

Judging by the more than 1.6 million likes the post had by Monday, Nov. 24, her fans were happy to celebrate with her. The comments section turned into a mini party of its own. Selena Gomez chimed in with “HAPPIEST OF BDAYS!!,” while Miley’s dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, added, “Happy birthday Smiley Miley! 🎉❤️.”

Welcoming Change

Beyond the birthday glow, Miley has been opening up lately about the way she handles change in her life. In a September interview with Vogue, she shared that she finds joy in refreshing her world both inside and out.

"I am joyful when I’m organizing and cleaning — it never feels like a task to me," she told the magazine. "Everything I do in my life is a little bit intense, but it has to be holistic. And that’s why my eras — they’re not a costume — they’re actually like a metamorphosis or a true evolution for me personally."

She even laughed about her tidy habits, adding, "I’ve even gained the name Queen of Pristine because in every corner, every drawer, every friendship, every family dynamic, everything is just getting an upgrade in the cleanup."

Looking Ahead at Fame

Miley has been in the public eye since she was a kid, but she has also been thinking about how long she wants to stay there. Speaking with Pamela Anderson for CR Fashion Book, she admitted that she could imagine a future where fame is not her focus anymore.

"I made a decision at 11 [to be in show business], and I’ve never stopped," she said. "I made this deep commitment, and I never questioned it or reexamined it."

She has always answered yes to the question of whether she wants to keep performing, but now she is open to the idea that one day the answer might change. "So far, the answer has been yes, but I’m not afraid of the day it’s no," she said. She added that there could be a time “when this no longer has my heart the way it does now … There could be a season where all of this no longer interests me, and that’s okay.”