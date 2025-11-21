ContestsEvents
Noah Kahan Is Cool With You Snoozing to His Songs

Noah Kahan has no problem if his songs make you drift off like you are wrapped in the softest blanket on earth. In fact, he seems kind of delighted by…

Kayla Morgan
Noah Kahan performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp; GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Noah Kahan has no problem if his songs make you drift off like you are wrapped in the softest blanket on earth. In fact, he seems kind of delighted by the idea. On Thursday, Nov. 20, the singer hopped on Instagram Stories to playfully respond to people who say his music is basically a lullaby playlist.

A Snooze Fest Sounds Great to Him

"When people call my music a snooze fest I take it as a compliment because to me going to an actual snoozing festival sounds fun and restful," Kahan, 28, wrote over a cut off photo of himself lying in bed.

He leaned into the joke even more, adding, "everyone there just sleeping side by side refreshed and ready to go after my two hours are up."

It is a pretty strong visual, and honestly, Kahan performing in a giant room of napping fans does feel strangely peaceful.

From Viral Songs to Giant Shows

Of course, Kahan is not actually putting audiences to sleep in real life. Last year he launched the We’ll All Be Here Forever Tour, the biggest run of shows of his career, filling arenas and stadiums with fans who were very much awake.

"This exceeds even my wildest childhood dreams, but you have made them all possible, so we are announcing another tour! I can’t hardly believe it," Kahan wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

His success kicked up another level when his album Stick Season and its title track went viral. The 2022 release connected with listeners in a way that surprised even him.

The Album That Changed Everything

Talking to PEOPLE, Kahan shared how much the response meant. "Writing a song that really meant so much to me, and having it mean a lot to other people, it's been the most reaffirming and incredible experience I've ever had. This is the first time I've ever felt comfortable in my skin as a musician, and I'm really happy about that," he said.

Kahan continued, "This is something I wanted to do my whole life, and it felt like every musical moment I've ever had has led me to this project. It made me feel inspired and fulfilled."

He has called the full length album something he dreamed about since he was young. "It felt like every musical moment I've ever had has led me to this project," he said. "It made me feel inspired and fulfilled."

So if Noah Kahan’s voice happens to rock you gently to sleep, do not worry. He is taking it as the compliment of all compliments.

Noah Kahan
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
