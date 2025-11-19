ContestsEvents
Cher Makes A Grand Return to SNL for the First Time in 40 years

Kayla Morgan
Singer/actress Cher speaks during the Women's March "Power to the Polls" voter registration tour launch at Sam Boyd Stadium on January 21, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Demonstrators across the nation gathered over the weekend, one year after the historic Women's March on Washington, D.C., to protest President Donald Trump's administration and to raise awareness for women's issues.
Photo by Sam Morris/Getty Images

television, Saturday Night Live is about to give you the answer. In a moment fans have been waiting on for nearly four decades, Cher is officially on her way back to Studio 8H, and the excitement around her return is already buzzing.

NBC announced that the iconic performer will serve as the musical guest on the December 20 episode of Saturday Night Live, marking her first full musical appearance on the show since 1987. It is a milestone that feels both historic and fun, especially for a star whose career has stretched across decades of music, movies, and unforgettable style.

Adding to the thrill, the episode will be hosted by Ariana Grande, who is currently glowing in the spotlight for Wicked: For Good. Grande, an artist who has often said Cher inspired her, will hold down the host duties while Cher takes command of the stage. It is the kind of pairing that feels made for a holiday episode, full of energy, sparkle, and maybe even a moment or two the internet will not stop talking about.

A flashback to Cher’s last major moment on the SNL stage

The last time Cher appeared on SNL as a musical guest was right before Thanksgiving in 1987. She performed “We All Sleep Alone” and “I Found Someone.” She has popped up for brief cameos in the years since, including a quick stop at Weekend Update, but she has not held the official musical guest spot since the late eighties.

Earlier this year, she joined the massive SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, celebrating the show’s five decades. Throughout that history, Cher has also been a regular pop culture reference. Her distinctive voice and style have been playfully imitated on the SNL stage by Drew Barrymore, Blake Lively, Sarah Silverman, and several cast members. Even when she was not on the show, she never really left it.

December’s full lineup brings extra star power

NBC also shared the complete December schedule. On December 6, Melissa McCarthy will host with Dijon as the musical guest. On December 13, Challengers star Josh O’Connor will take the lead while Lily Allen performs on the same night her album West End Girl finds new attention.

But December 20 stands out as the big one. The combination of Grande’s hosting and Cher’s major return has set huge expectations. Grande’s past SNL appearances often went viral, and Cher stepping back into the musical spotlight for the first time in nearly forty years gives the night a full circle feel. It connects two powerhouse performers from different eras, each with strong ties to the show and to pop culture in general.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Kayla MorganWriter
