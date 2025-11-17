This Day in Top 40 History: November 17

Nov. 17 stands out as a dramatic date in music history since a fan tragically passed away after attending the opening night of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Rio de Janeiro in 2023. The fan, Ana Clara Benevides Machado, had been treated by paramedics and transported to a local hospital. After hearing the news, Swift postponed her second planned concert in Rio, citing heat concerns. Keep reading for more Top 40 music history from Nov. 17.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are chart-topping singles and albums from Nov. 17 over the years:

The Four Seasons topped the charts with their song "Big Girls Don't Cry." The song remained at No. 1 for five weeks. 1980: John Lennon released his final solo album, Double Fantasy. Lennon was tragically killed a few weeks later, and the album hit No. 1 as the public grieved his death.

Wham! spent three weeks at No. 1 with their hit song "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go." The hit became a staple of the decade and has endured for years. 1992: Kenny G released Breathless his sixth album. It was a huge success, charting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and scoring a GRAMMY Award for the single "Forever in Love."

Cultural Milestones

Music and culture go hand in hand. Here are cultural milestones from Nov. 17:

1979: ABBA was declared the biggest-selling recording group in history by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Metallica released their two-part documentary A Year and a Half in the Life of Metallica. The film detailed the process of making and recording the band's seminal work, The Black Album. 1997: The Recording Industry Association of America certified Shania Twain's album The Woman in Me as Diamond. Eventually, it would go 12x Platinum. The album included the hit singles "The Woman In Me (Needs the Man in You)" and "Any Man of Mine."

Notable Recordings and Performances

Live performances on Nov. 17 became iconic parts of the following artists' careers:

1994: Bob Dylan began recording his episode of MTV Unplugged. The episode was recorded over two days in Sony Music Studios in New York City. The recorded album was a huge success for Dylan, charting at No. 23 on the Billboard 200.

