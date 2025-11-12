AJ McLean Invites Taylor Swift to Join the Backstreet Boys in Vegas After Viral Mashup

The internet loves a good crossover, but few saw this one coming. A fan remix blending Taylor Swift’s “Elizabeth Taylor” with the Backstreet Boys’ “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” has not only gone viral—it’s now sparked a real invitation for Swift to hit the stage with the legendary boy band.

Lydia Getachew’s mashup first took off on TikTok, but it exploded even further when AJ McLean himself shared it on Instagram. And now, just weeks later, the Backstreet Boys are extending an open invitation for Swift to join them during their Into the Millennium residency at Sphere Las Vegas.

The group, whose first run of shows in July packed the venue, recently announced seven new performances scheduled for December and January 2026.

“She Would Absolutely Destroy It”

When TMZ asked McLean on November 11 who he’d like to see perform at the futuristic Vegas venue, his answer had fans talking. After listing Coldplay, Lenny Kravitz, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, he grinned and said, “I don’t know if she’d ever do it, but I think Taylor [Swift] would absolutely destroy it.”

McLean went on to praise the pop superstar: “She is a fan, and we’re a massive fan of hers. I mean, she’s the sweetest. She’s been so kind to my daughters anytime that we’ve had a chance to hang out and meet her at her shows. She’s just the best.”

A Viral Moment With Serious Potential

The mashup that started it all now has over a million views on TikTok, and McLean says it would “break the planet” if Swift actually joined them onstage.

“Taylor, if you want, come see the show first, so you know what’s going on. And then you can figure out if you want to come up with us,” McLean said, looking straight into the camera. “We’re not going to say no.”

It’s an idea that feels both wild and totally possible in 2025—where nostalgia tours, viral remixes, and surprise appearances seem to rule pop culture.

Back in October, McLean had already hinted at the idea when he shared an Instagram video of himself dancing and singing along to Getachew’s remix. “Come on now you know one of us had to! @taylorswift!” he captioned.

Swift replied in the comments with, “OH HI AJ OH MY GOD,” setting off a fresh wave of fan excitement. Getachew couldn’t believe her luck either, writing, “OMG you using my mix JUST MADE MY WEEKEND 🥹😭🔥 thank you for the love!”