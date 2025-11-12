ContestsEvents
AJ McLean Invites Taylor Swift to Join the Backstreet Boys in Vegas After Viral Mashup

The internet loves a good crossover, but few saw this one coming. A fan remix blending Taylor Swift’s “Elizabeth Taylor” with the Backstreet Boys’ “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” has not only…

Kayla Morgan
(L-R) Howie D., Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, AJ McLean and Brian Littrell of the Backstreet Boys perform on ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 13, 2018 in New York City.
Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The internet loves a good crossover, but few saw this one coming. A fan remix blending Taylor Swift’s “Elizabeth Taylor” with the Backstreet Boys’ “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” has not only gone viral—it’s now sparked a real invitation for Swift to hit the stage with the legendary boy band.

Lydia Getachew’s mashup first took off on TikTok, but it exploded even further when AJ McLean himself shared it on Instagram. And now, just weeks later, the Backstreet Boys are extending an open invitation for Swift to join them during their Into the Millennium residency at Sphere Las Vegas.

The group, whose first run of shows in July packed the venue, recently announced seven new performances scheduled for December and January 2026.

“She Would Absolutely Destroy It”

When TMZ asked McLean on November 11 who he’d like to see perform at the futuristic Vegas venue, his answer had fans talking. After listing Coldplay, Lenny Kravitz, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, he grinned and said, “I don’t know if she’d ever do it, but I think Taylor [Swift] would absolutely destroy it.”

McLean went on to praise the pop superstar: “She is a fan, and we’re a massive fan of hers. I mean, she’s the sweetest. She’s been so kind to my daughters anytime that we’ve had a chance to hang out and meet her at her shows. She’s just the best.”

A Viral Moment With Serious Potential

The mashup that started it all now has over a million views on TikTok, and McLean says it would “break the planet” if Swift actually joined them onstage.

“Taylor, if you want, come see the show first, so you know what’s going on. And then you can figure out if you want to come up with us,” McLean said, looking straight into the camera. “We’re not going to say no.”

It’s an idea that feels both wild and totally possible in 2025—where nostalgia tours, viral remixes, and surprise appearances seem to rule pop culture.

Loading TikTok...

From Comments to Collaboration?

Back in October, McLean had already hinted at the idea when he shared an Instagram video of himself dancing and singing along to Getachew’s remix. “Come on now you know one of us had to! @taylorswift!” he captioned.

Swift replied in the comments with, “OH HI AJ OH MY GOD,” setting off a fresh wave of fan excitement. Getachew couldn’t believe her luck either, writing, “OMG you using my mix JUST MADE MY WEEKEND 🥹😭🔥 thank you for the love!”

What started as a fan’s creative mashup has now turned into a real conversation about two generations of pop icons sharing a stage. Whether it happens or not, the world’s already imagining it—and chanting along: Backstreet’s back, alright!

Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
