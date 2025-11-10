Pandemic Soundtracks and the Songs We Will Never Forget

Everyone agrees on one thing about 2020 to 2022: nobody wants to go back. Those years were draining, confusing, lonely, and unsettling. We were bored, stressed, anxious, tired, and stuck in a loop of the same walls every day. Yet in the middle of all that silence and isolation, something unexpected happened. People got creative. Music poured out of bedrooms, garages, laptops, and TikTok feeds. People who had never tried a single dance challenge were suddenly learning choreography. And with all that, the world accidentally built a soundtrack to a moment in time. These songs still hit like time capsules.

The pandemic years forced us to feel everything in a more intense way, and music became the emotional background of our days. Whether you were pacing around your house, cleaning for the third time that day, or escaping into endless scrolling, the music never really stopped.

The Rise of “I Need Something to Feel” Music

When the world got quiet, sad songs found a louder place. Take Olivia Rodrigo, who released “drivers license” in January 2021. Her voice broke through every bored timeline. Teens got it. Adults got it. Even if you did not experience heartbreak recently, somehow this song made you remember one from seventh grade. It became more than a song. It was the mood of isolation itself.

At the same time, artists like The Weeknd brought energy back to living rooms. “Blinding Lights,” released at the end of 2019, became the unofficial anthem of lockdown. The beat was nostalgic and jumpy. People choreographed dances to it on TikTok. Families danced in kitchens. Suddenly, we were united by music even while separated by distance.

TikTok Was the Radio

TikTok became the global DJ booth. Songs did not need radio play — all they needed was someone to make a video.

That is how Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love” became the soundtrack to thousands of dance clips. The bouncy beat and catchy hook made it impossible to escape. Whether you liked it or not, you recognized it instantly.

Then there was Curtis Roach, who summed up the entire vibe of being stuck inside with his now legendary line: “I am bored in the house and I’m in the house bored.”

It was simple. It was relatable. It was the pandemic national anthem. The phrase turned into remixes, challenges, jokes, and endless videos. The song wasn’t just entertaining — it captured the universal feeling of doing absolutely nothing for days on end.

Social Media Became the DJ

TikTok turned regular songs into global favorites overnight. Songs that were years old suddenly had new life. Think of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” resurfacing because of one dude cruising on a skateboard, drinking cranberry juice. Just a calm vibe. People needed calm. And the song went viral all over again.

TikTok also helped songs like Doja Cat’s “Say So” blast off. If you were online then, you saw the dance at least fifty times. The song matched the exact energy of trying to have fun inside four walls. Doja Cat became the face of playful pop during lockdown, and the whole world moved with her.

Songs for the Zoom Generation

There were also songs that felt like collective therapy. Phoebe Bridgers became the soundtrack for late night thoughts when time did not feel real. Her music helped people sit in their feelings, and sometimes that was what we needed.

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia album brought color back to days that felt repetitive. It was like opening the blinds in a dark room. Songs like “Levitating” and “Don’t Start Now” made people want to put on real clothes again, even if they had nowhere to go but the living room.

Artists were not just releasing music. They were reinventing how to connect. Livestream concerts from bedrooms. Acoustic takes filmed in hallways. Whole albums produced over Zoom calls. Creativity took over when physical studios closed.

Community Through Sound

Music reminded us that even in the middle of worldwide uncertainty, connection was possible. The pandemic made playlists personal, but also shared. Group chats were filled with: “Listen to this.” We attached songs to moments. To feelings. To people we missed.

Even TikTok comments became community spaces. Someone would write, “This song carried me,” and thousands would answer “Same.” That was real comfort in a time without touch.

People found identity in their soundtrack. Maybe your vibe was lofi beats while studying on a laptop, or maybe you leaned into throwbacks that reminded you of calmer days. Either way, the music stayed with us.

The Songs Stayed Even When the World Changed

As the world slowly reopened and life tried to return to normal, the music from those years did not fade. It became part of who we are now. Certain songs can pull us back instantly to early morning Zoom classes, empty streets, quiet celebrations, and TikTok trends that everyone swore they were too cool to learn but secretly knew by heart.

The pandemic years were heavy, but the art they produced was meaningful. These songs helped us breathe when everything felt tight. They gave us joy when days looked the same. They allowed us to feel less alone.