This Day in Top 40 History: November 8

On Nov. 8, 1969, The 5th Dimension's "Wedding Bell Blues" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed at the top for three weeks. It was their second No. 1 hit after "Aquarius/Let The Sunshine In," which dominated the chart for an impressive six weeks earlier that year.

This day also witnessed the release of Ozzy Osbourne's "Under the Graveyard," his first solo project since 2010 when he dropped Scream. The track debuted at No. 4 on Billboard's Hot Rock Songs chart. If you want to discover more exciting Top 40 history moments from Nov. 8, you've come to the right place.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some artists scored Top 40 hits with the release of these albums on Nov. 8:

Lou Reed released Transformer, his second studio album. Its most successful track was "Walk on the Wild Side," which reached No. 16 on Billboard's Hot 100. The song garnered a lot of attention because it explored controversial themes such as sexual orientation, prostitution, and drug abuse. This also contributed to its enduring relevance. In 2010, "Walk on the Wild Side" bagged the 223rd position on Rolling Stone's compilation of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. 2019: Luke Combs released What You See Is What You Get, with the original release having 17 tracks. Several of them landed in the Top 40, including "Even Though I'm Leaving" and "Beer Never Broke My Heart." In 2020, Combs dropped a deluxe edition of the album, What You See Ain't Always What You Get, adding tracks such as "Forever After All," which debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Hot 100.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Here are some setbacks the music industry experienced on Nov. 8:

Jerry Lee Lewis, who was known for hits such as "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On" and "Breathless," filed for bankruptcy, listing over $3 million in outstanding debt. According to the Internal Revenue Service, he had not yet settled a $2 million tax bill. Unfortunately, that wasn't the first time Lewis had failed to fulfill his tax obligations. In the 1970s, the IRS seized his properties due to unpaid taxes. Despite these financial challenges, Lewis continued to perform until a few years before his death in 2022. 2022: Dan McCafferty, a founding member of Nazareth, passed away at 76. One of the band's most popular hits was "Love Hurts" from Hair of the Dog, their 1976 album. The song peaked at No. 8 on Billboard's Hot 100. While McCafferty's cause of death was not revealed, he had been battling obstructive pulmonary disease for years.