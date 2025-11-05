Katy Perry Teases New Single ‘Bandaids’ With Striking Bruised Promo Photo

There is nothing like a little mystery to shake up a Tuesday morning. Katy Perry just surprised fans with a new promo image that has everyone asking the same question: What exactly is coming on Thursday?

The singer posted a somber close-up photo showing her face looking bruised and scratched, with marks on her forehead, cheek, lip, and nose. The image is simple but dramatic, framed only with her name and the word Bandaids, the title of what appears to be her next single. The caption offered no explanation, only a teaser pointing to this Thursday (Nov. 6). That was enough to set fan theories on full blast.

A New Era or a One Off?

There are no confirmed details yet. No hint if Bandaids begins a new album cycle or is just a standalone release. Perry is only a month away from wrapping up her global Lifetimes tour, so the timing feels curious in the best way.

Her most recent album, 143, dropped last September. It leaned heavy into upbeat dance pop and reunited her with producer Dr. Luke. The project also involved pop hitmakers Max Martin and Stargate. Singles included “Woman’s World”, along with “Lifetimes” and the Doechii collaboration “I’m His, He’s Mine.”

The Tour Marches On

Perry is still traveling the world and is currently set to play two shows at Accor Arena in Paris. After Europe, she heads to Spain, China and Japan. The final show is scheduled for Dec. 7 at Etihad Park in Abu Dhabi. Then she will take a break before restarting shows next June at festivals in Chile, Brazil, Germany, Madrid, France and Italy.

A New Chapter in Her Personal Life

This year has also brought changes in her personal life. Following her split from longtime partner Orlando Bloom in early July after years of on and off dating, Perry has been seen with former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. The two share a four-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, from her relationship with Bloom.

Perry and Trudeau confirmed their relationship when they were spotted celebrating her 41st birthday on Oct. 25 at Crazy Horse Paris, holding hands as they left. The moment followed earlier sightings of the pair kissing on a yacht and dining together in Canada after Trudeau attended her Montreal concert.

The conversation around her love life even made its way into her show. During her Oct. 13 concert in London, a fan held up a sign asking, “Katy Perry, will you marry me?” Perry responded with a playful tease: “You heard I was single? That’s interesting. You know you really should have asked me about 48 hours ago.”

So What Is Bandaids?

For now, we wait. The photo may be symbolic. It may be literal. It may tie into heartbreak, healing, strength, or something completely unexpected. With Katy Perry, it is usually worth sticking around to find out.