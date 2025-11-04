Carly Rae Jepsen Shares the Sweetest News, She’s Expecting Her First Baby

Carly Rae Jepsen, the voice behind some of pop’s happiest tunes, just announced her most heartwarming project so far — she’s going to be a mom!

The artist revealed on Instagram that she and her husband, producer Cole M.G.N. (whose full name is Cole Marsden Greif-Neill), are expecting their first child. Jepsen posted black-and-white photos of herself and Cole sitting together, her growing baby bump stealing the spotlight.

“Oh hi baby ♥️,” she wrote simply, letting the love (and the emojis) do the talking.

Cole responded in the comments with three heart-eyed emojis — the universal sign for “completely smitten.”

A Love Story in Perfect Harmony

Jepsen and Cole’s relationship has been a blend of romance and creativity from the start. The Canadian singer-songwriter said “yes” to Cole in 2024, announcing their engagement on Instagram with the caption, “Very engaged over here 💍❤️.”

Her post featured cozy photos of the couple exploring the outdoors and one close-up of her stunning ring, which has a dark gemstone and a gold band.

A few months later, on Oct. 4, the couple said “I do” at the iconic Chelsea Hotel in New York City. The wedding took place in the historic Bard Room, surrounded by about 100 friends and family, according to Vogue.

Music, Love, and Shy Boys

Before wedding bells, there were music videos. In June 2023, Jepsen shared a dreamy “visualizer” for her song “Shy Boy,” featuring real-life footage of her and Cole dancing under city lights and sailing into the night.

She couldn’t help but gush about him in the caption, writing, “Shy Boy visualizer now available to watch on YouTube.🏆🎖️🥇 All the Academy Awards to my real life shy boy @colemgn for being so cute. 😘.”

Cole isn’t just a romantic partner — he’s also a creative one. The Grammy-winning producer has worked with artists like Beck and Anderson .Paak, bringing his mellow magic to the music world.

Candles, Cake, and the Sweetest Wishes

Their love story has always had a personal touch. On Jepsen’s 37th birthday in November 2022, Cole surprised her with a candlelit cake at home.

She thanked everyone in her life with her signature warmth, writing, “To my family and friends: Thanks for all the kind messages and the table full of flowers plus the constant support. I am friends and family rich in this life.”

Then she added a line just for him: “And to my man Cole, I wished for lots of secret things but also and most importantly just more bdays with you.”

The Next Track in Their Love Song

From chart-topping singles to heartfelt love letters, Carly Rae Jepsen has always had a way of turning emotions into melodies. Now, she’s stepping into a brand-new rhythm — motherhood.