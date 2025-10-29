Jessie Murph’s Wild Ride to Stardom

When Jessie Murph steps up to a microphone, it’s easy to forget she’s only in her early twenties. Her voice carries grit, heartbreak, and a little rebellion—proof that she’s lived a lot of life in a short time. What began as a girl with a ukulele in Alabama has turned into one of the most exciting genre-blending stories in music today.

Finding Her Sound

Jessie grew up in Nashville and later Alabama, surrounded by music but searching for her own lane. She picked up a ukulele, taught herself chords, and started experimenting with sounds that reflected how she felt. Inspired by Adele, Amy Winehouse, and Drake, she didn’t want to choose just one musical path. Instead, she decided to blend them all—country, pop, and hip hop—into something that felt true to her.

Her first real audience came from YouTube and TikTok, where she began uploading covers and original songs. It didn’t take long for one of her clips to go viral, and suddenly, she wasn’t just singing to her phone anymore. Record labels took notice, and by 2021 she had signed with Columbia Records. Her debut single “Always Been You” showed off her emotional depth and range, proving she wasn’t afraid to put her feelings out there for the world to hear.

The Rise of a New Voice

Jessie’s debut album That Ain’t No Man That’s the Devil marked a major turning point in her career. The project was fiery, emotional, and unapologetically honest, built around anger and self-reflection. Jessie didn’t hold back in her lyrics, tackling toxic relationships, family struggles, and her own growth. Her willingness to dig deep gave fans something real to connect to, and critics took notice.

That honesty—and her southern-rooted but globally-minded sound—helped her stand out in a crowded field. She wasn’t country enough to be boxed in, nor pop enough to blend in. Instead, she made her own space where the storytelling of Nashville met the rhythm of Atlanta and the attitude of Los Angeles.

Collabs That Shaped Her Journey

Along the way, Jessie has turned collaborations into key steps forward rather than just flashy features. Her song “Texas” with Maren Morris brought two powerhouse voices together, balancing Jessie’s edge with Maren’s smooth delivery. With Jelly Roll on “Wild Ones,” she found common ground between her pop-country roots and his rugged southern rap, creating a gritty anthem that resonated with both their fans.

Her team-up with Diplo and Polo G on “Heartbroken” showed she could step fully into a dance-driven world without losing her emotional punch. Diplo was one of the first established artists to reach out, and the partnership pushed Jessie into new sonic territory. Then came “Dirty” with Teddy Swims, a soulful, blues-tinged track about heartbreak and revenge that let her belt and brood in equal measure.

In 2025, her single “Blue Strips” marked a major breakthrough, soaring up the Billboard Hot 100 and peaking at number 15. A remix featuring Sexyy Red gave it a fresh, fiery twist, showing just how adaptable Jessie’s sound could be. Each collaboration added a new layer to her artistry, proving she could hold her own next to seasoned stars while continuing to evolve.

No Boxes, No Limits

What makes Jessie Murph stand out isn’t just her voice—it’s her refusal to play by anyone else’s rules. She’s been open about how her Alabama roots will always be part of her sound, but she refuses to be labeled purely as country. Her music swings from emotional ballads to trap-inspired beats, stitched together by raw honesty and a signature growl that makes every song feel like a confession.

That mindset carried into her sophomore album, Sex Hysteria, released in 2025. It built on her earlier success with sharper production and more confidence, showing an artist stepping into full control of her identity. Jessie has also hinted at exploring fashion and makeup, though her biggest goal remains crystal clear: she wants a Grammy—and she’s working like she means it.

A Voice That Speaks to a Generation

For young fans watching her rise, Jessie’s story feels relatable and inspiring. She started small, learned her craft online, and turned vulnerability into strength. She writes about anger, heartbreak, and survival in ways that hit home for anyone who’s ever felt misunderstood.