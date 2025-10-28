ContestsEvents
Joe Jonas Hits Back with Humor After World Series Backlash

Kayla Morgan
(L-R) Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform onstage during AT&amp;T Playoff Playlist Live at Banc of California Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Nobody expected a concert in the middle of the World Series. Yet, on Saturday, Oct. 25, as the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers were tied 1–1 in the fifth inning, the game paused for a serious reason—the annual Stand Up to Cancer tribute. Fans, players, and broadcasters held signs with names of loved ones affected by cancer, creating a quiet, emotional moment across the stadium.

Then, the Jonas Brothers appeared.

The trio—Kevin, Joe, and Nick—took the stage at Toronto’s Rogers Centre to perform “I Can’t Lose,” from their album Greetings From Your Hometown. For the brothers, it was a meaningful moment, but for many baseball fans, it was a surprise worthy of a double take.

Fans Swing Back Online

“If the Jays lose it’s entirely on that weird Jonas Brothers performance in the middle of the game,” one person wrote on X. Another joked, “I’m trying to watch the World Series and they doing a damn Jonas Brothers concert after the 5th inning.”

Reactions kept coming. “A Jonas Brothers concert in the middle of a World Series pitcher’s duel??” a fan posted. Someone else added, “’Thank you for honoring those fighting cancer. Here’s the Jonas Brothers.’ was not on my bingo card for this World Series.”

When the Dodgers later pulled ahead to win 5–1, the jokes escalated. “Where were you when the Jonas Brothers saved the Dodgers’ season,” one commenter quipped.

Joe Jonas Has the Last Laugh

While social media buzzed, Joe Jonas joined in on the fun. The MLB’s official Instagram posted, “SPEECHLESS, OVER THE EDGE, JUST BREATHLESS 😍The @JonasBrothers are here at #WorldSeries Game 2!”—a playful nod to the band’s 2008 hit “Lovebug.”

Joe replied in the comments, “Why these guys?”

That single line was enough to turn the teasing back on itself. Fans appreciated his humor, seeing it as a lighthearted wink at all the online noise.

Purpose Behind the Performance

Even with the jokes, the performance wasn’t random. The Jonas Brothers teamed up with Mastercard to support Stand Up to Cancer, aiming to shine a light on the cause.

“We’re proud to celebrate our partnership with Mastercard in support of Stand Up to Cancer during such a meaningful moment at the World Series with a performance of ‘I Can’t Lose’ in tribute to this powerful campaign,” the brothers said in a statement to Billboard. “As lifelong baseball fans, it’s special to be part of a moment where music and purpose come together.”

A Busy Week for the Brothers

While fans debated the timing, the Jonas Brothers kept moving forward. The next day, Kevin Jonas, 37, announced his debut solo single, “Changing,” out Nov. 20. “Thank you for all of the love on this 🩵,” he wrote on Instagram.

Kevin had already given fans a preview back in August during a Boston show, where he admitted, “I’m super nervous, so bear with me,” before playing the song live for the first time.

From Bases to Backbeats

In the end, the World Series may have had an unexpected musical twist, but Joe Jonas’s sense of humor helped keep things in perspective. Whether they’re on a stage or in the middle of a baseball field, the Jonas Brothers know how to hit their mark—just maybe not everyone’s strike zone.

Jonas BrothersMLB
Kayla MorganWriter
