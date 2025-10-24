Charlie Puth Jokes About Oprah’s Babysitting Offer and Gushes Over Becoming a Dad

When Oprah Winfrey volunteers to babysit your future child, you know life has taken a fun turn. That’s exactly what happened to Charlie Puth and his wife, Brooke Sansone, after Oprah left a playful comment on Billboard’s Instagram celebrating their baby news.

“We welcome a new baby Puth to the neighborhood,” Winfrey wrote. “Call if you need a sitter. 😘.”

During an appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends, hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie couldn’t resist asking Puth about Oprah’s unexpected offer. Puth, laughing, admitted that there was a bit of social media confusion involved.

“What’s funny is I didn’t think she realized that wasn’t even my Instagram page,” said the dad-to-be. “It was Billboard’s Instagram page. But she wrote me after. She was like, ‘I’m so excited for you guys.’”

Bush Hager teased that they hoped Oprah would follow through on her promise, and Puth smiled — because honestly, who would turn down Oprah as a babysitter?

A Musician in the Making

Puth also opened up about becoming a father during his interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 21. Fallon pointed out a scene in Puth’s latest music video where he gently rubbed his wife’s belly, and Puth confirmed what fans suspected.

“I didn’t leave much up to the imagination,” he said with a grin. The baby is due in March.

Then, with visible excitement, he added, “I’m gonna be a dad.” He quickly followed up with, “I was told not to reveal the gender.”

The singer-songwriter couldn’t help but joke about what he hopes his child inherits. “I hope baby likes music because it’s the only thing I’m good at,” he joked.

Passing the Headphones

Puth also shared his plans to start his baby’s musical education early — very early.

“I feel like I’m going to do what my mom did for me,” he said. “My mom used to put the headphones — it was the ’90s, so the headphones were big — just put them on her tummy. I think I listened to James Taylor and Luther Vandross, and I got a wide array of music. So I’ll do the same thing, whether Brooke likes it or not.”

It’s a full-circle moment for the singer who’s built a career around perfect pitch and catchy melodies.

Love, Music, and “Changes”

Puth and Sansone’s love story began long before fame. The two grew up together and officially started dating in 2022 before tying the knot on September 7, 2024. Just a month later, Puth revealed they were expecting in a sweet moment from his “Changes” music video.

In the clip, he stands beside Brooke, who wears a red sweater and rests her hands on her stomach. Puth places his hands on top of hers, smiling down before they walk away together — a quiet, emotional reveal that said everything.

On Instagram, Puth called the song the “perfect way to bring all of you into the most beautiful, colorful part of my life, which happens to be right now.”

“Changes” is part of his upcoming album Whatever’s Clever!, set for release on March 6, 2026 — just in time for baby Puth’s arrival.