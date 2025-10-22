ContestsEvents
AJ McLean Gets a ‘Swift’ Surprise

Kayla Morgan
AJ McLean & Taylor Swift split image
Photo by Joe Scarnici/Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

AJ McLean might’ve just earned himself a spot in Taylor Swift’s fan club.

On Monday, Oct. 20, the Backstreet Boys singer shared a video of himself performing a mashup of Swift’s new song “Elizabeth Taylor” and his 1997 hit “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back).” The remix blended Swift’s dreamy lyrics with the Backstreet Boys’ iconic beat—a nostalgic and surprisingly perfect combo.

“Come on now you know one of us had to! @taylorswift!” McLean joked in his caption.

Then came the moment that made fans lose it. Swift herself dropped into the comments, writing, “OH HI AJ OH MY GOD.”

That simple, all-caps response blew up fast, racking up nearly 148,000 likes in no time. Swifties flooded the post with excitement and plenty of requests. One fan begged, “@taylorswift collaborate this for real!! The millennial swifties will die for sure with this golden pop mashup! 🙌.” Another asked, “@taylorswift so when’s the collab???” A third pleaded, “@taylorswift please remix please yall sound incredible.”

A Pop Culture Crossroad

The playful exchange comes not long after Swift released her 12th studio album on Oct. 3. “Elizabeth Taylor,” the second track, nods to the legendary Hollywood actress and includes lyrical references to her glamorous, often dramatic life.

Meanwhile, McLean is in his own creative era. He’s gearing up to release his new EP, Hi, My Name Is Alex, on Nov. 27. That date isn’t just special for his fans—it’s also Thanksgiving and his daughter’s birthday.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show the same day Swift commented, McLean explained how meaningful this project is. “Normally new music comes out, as you know, on a Friday,” he said. “I’ve gone against conventional rules my whole life, so I figured why not throw a curveball and put it out on Thanksgiving because, in my mind, I’m so thankful and grateful for the fans that have waited so patiently for this. I promise you it’s worth the wait.”

Maybe the Start of Something?

With Swift cheering him on and fans demanding a collaboration, the pop universe is buzzing. Could this be the beginning of a Backstreet Boys–Taylor Swift crossover?

If so, it might just be the most unexpected—and delightful—music team-up of the year.

Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
