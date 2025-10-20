This Day in Top 40 History: October 20

On Oct. 20, 2016, Little Big Town released the song "Better Man," the lead single from the band's eighth album, The Breaker. It was later revealed that Taylor Swift was the songwriter behind the track — she had intended to include it on Red but pitched it to Little Big Town instead. However, Swift recorded her own version of the song for her album Red (Taylor's Version) in 2021. Keep reading for more Top 40 music history from Oct. 20.