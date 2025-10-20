ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

This Day in Top 40 History: October 20

On Oct. 20, 2016, Little Big Town released the song “Better Man,” the lead single from the band’s eighth album, The Breaker. It was later revealed that Taylor Swift was…

Megan Zahnd
Amy Winehouse performs during the 46664 concert in celebration of Nelson Mandela's life at Hyde Park
Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

On Oct. 20, 2016, Little Big Town released the song "Better Man," the lead single from the band's eighth album, The Breaker. It was later revealed that Taylor Swift was the songwriter behind the track — she had intended to include it on Red but pitched it to Little Big Town instead. However, Swift recorded her own version of the song for her album Red (Taylor's Version) in 2021. Keep reading for more Top 40 music history from Oct. 20.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These artists celebrated significant achievements on Oct. 20:

  • 1962: "Monster Mash" by Bobby Pickett & the Crypt-Kickers hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100. It was true then, and it's still true now — "Monster Mash" is the most famous and beloved Halloween song of all time.
  • 1973: "Angie" by The Rolling Stones reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. It was the U.K. band's seventh song to top the charts across the pond.

Notable Recordings and Performances

The following albums captured the lived experiences of the artists at the time of release:

  • 1969: John Lennon and Yoko Ono released The Wedding Album, the third and final experimental album by the duo, which featured five tracks.
  • 1979: Bob Dylan appeared on Saturday Night Live, performing three songs from his album Slow Train Coming. It was Dylan's only appearance on the show.
  • 1992: Madonna released Erotica, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200. This album is recognized for its influential themes and conceptual depth.
  • 2003: Amy Winehouse released her debut album, Frank. While it achieved some initial success, the album's popularity surged significantly after the singer's untimely death in 2011.
  • 2023: Cher released her first-ever Christmas album, featuring a mix of classics and original songs in her signature style. It included the singles "DJ Play A Christmas Song," "Angels in the Snow," and "Drop Top Sleigh Ride."

Industry Changes and Challenges

Oct. 20 saw these impactful events:

  • 1971: Snoop Dog was born Calvin Cordozar Broadus, Jr. He's one of the most influential rappers of all time, with 16 GRAMMY Award nominations and three Billboard Hot 100 chart-toppers.
  • 1977: Lynyrd Skynyrd's chartered plane crashed, killing three band members, Ronnie Van Zant, Steve Gaines, and Cassie Gaines, along with assistant road manager Dean Kilpatrick and two pilots. The tragic accident happened just three days after the release of the group's fourth album.

Happy birthday to Snoop Dogg. Now you need to decide whether to blast "Monster Mash" or "DJ Play A Christmas Song."

Amy WinehouseMadonnaTaylor Swift
Megan ZahndWriter
Related Stories
Selena Gomez attends Rare Beauty's Rare Eau de Parfum Launch Party at Santa Monica Post Office on August 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.
MusicSelena Gomez Joins Billionaire Club With Rare Beauty Success and Strategic VenturesMelissa Lianne
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
MusicKylie Jenner Steps Into the Pop Star Era with ‘Fourth Strike’Kayla Morgan
Dua Lipa attends Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: October 19Megan Zahnd
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect