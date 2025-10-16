Family-Friendly Evening Tours and Ghostly Garden Party at Old Swedes Church

Come visit the historic Old Swedes Church for evening tours of the 1638 Burial Ground and listen to stories about some of the well-known and mysterious people buried there. On Saturday only, enjoy the Ghostly Garden Party—an extraordinary event! These special tours include a visit inside the Old Swedes Church, along with hors d'oeuvres and wine from Bohemia Manor Winery. You can choose a 7:00 or 7:30 PM Ghost Tour, followed by food, drinks, and maybe even a visit from some friendly ghosts! Tickets for these special tours are $75 and are for adults only, with a limited number available.

On Friday, October 25, one-hour tours start at 6:30 PM and run every 30 minutes, with the last tour beginning at 8:00 PM. Free secure parking is available on site. Reservations are required. Tickets cost $18 for adults, $15 for Old Swedes members, and $12 for students ages 6 to 15. These tours are not recommended for children under 6, and all children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

About 200 years ago, people in Wilmington shared whispers of spooky stories about this graveyard. You can wander the paths of the Burial Ground and see if you can solve the mystery of the late-night bell ringing in the churchyard. Meet some of the people who call this place home, from early settlers and patriots to society figures and young ladies waiting for their wedding day.

To reserve your tickets, call 302-652-5629 or visit www.oldswedes.org/events. The Old Swedes Historic Site is located at 606 N. Church Street, Wilmington, DE 19801.