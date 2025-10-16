ContestsEvents
Annual Blue Knights Toy Run Returns to Support Salvation Army Delaware

The Salvation Army Delaware is partnering with The Blue Knights Delaware I for their 42nd Annual Toy Run on Sunday, October 19, 2025. Riders will gather between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. at the Delaware City Fire Hall. At 11:15 a.m., they will depart for The Salvation Army Delaware’s headquarters at 400 N Orange Street in Wilmington to deliver toys.

The Blue Knights are a non-profit group of active and retired law enforcement officers who enjoy riding motorcycles and giving back to the community. Last year, 148 bikes and 44 passengers raised over $5,000 and donated hundreds of toys to benefit The Salvation Army’s Christmas assistance programs.

This event helps brighten the holidays for underserved children in Delaware by providing toys and gifts. Volunteers and donors are encouraged to participate by volunteering at red kettles, donating digitally, or providing gifts through the Angel Tree program. Every gift stays within the community, helping families in need have a more joyful Christmas.

For more information on volunteering, donating, or receiving services, visit SalvationArmyDelaware.org. This annual event continues to be a vital part of the community’s holiday support system and encourages widespread participation to help those in need.

