Kenny Family ShopRites Marks 30 Years with Colorful Mural and Community Celebration in Wilmington

Kenny Family ShopRites of Delaware is celebrating 30 years of serving the community with a new mural at the Christina Crossing ShopRite, located at 501 S. Walnut Street in Wilmington. The colorful mural, created by local artist Christian Kanienberg in partnership with the City of Wilmington, reflects the spirit, strength, and diversity of the community. A video showing the mural’s creation is available to watch online.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Monday, October 13, at 10:30 a.m. at the Wilmington store. The event will kick off a week of 30th anniversary celebrations, including special promotions and giveaways for customers and staff across Delaware ShopRite locations.

“We’re proud to have served Delaware for 30 years and want to thank our customers and store teams for being part of our journey,” said Melissa Kenny, Executive Vice President.

Kanienberg also partnered with the Kenny family on a mural honoring local farmers during their 25th anniversary.

Since 1995, the Kenny Family has grown to operate six ShopRite stores across Delaware with more than 900 employees. The company is committed to supporting its team through scholarships, training programs, and wellness partnerships, including support from the National Alliance on Mental Illness and PACE Recovery.