All Eyes on Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 Musical Headliners

The runway is about to light up again. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 is just around the corner, and this year’s mix of supermodels and superstar performers is already making fans buzz.

On Oct. 8, the brand announced that Missy Elliott, Madison Beer, Karol G and K-pop icons TWICE will headline the night. That means another all female music lineup, following last year’s roster of Cher, Lisa and Tyla. It is safe to say this show will be just as much about the music as the fashion.

Music Meets the Catwalk

Music has always been part of the magic. Over the years, the show has featured some of the biggest names in the world. Taylor Swift even performed two years in a row, while artists like Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, Destiny’s Child, Lady Gaga and Harry Styles all brought their own unforgettable energy to the stage.

This year’s event will take place on Oct. 15 in New York City. Fans everywhere will be able to tune in with streams on Prime Video, YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. On the runway, confirmed models include Adriana Lima, Alex Consani, Anok Yai, Joan Smalls, Lily Aldridge and Yumi Nu.

From Cancellation to Comeback

It might be hard to believe, but the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was actually canceled in 2019. Back then, Stuart B. Burgdoerfer, chief financial officer and executive vice president of L Brands, explained that the company wanted “to advance the positioning of the brand.”

But by 2023, the show made its return with Victoria’s Secret The Tour, a pre filmed event streamed online. The following year, the company reintroduced its Angels on the runway in Brooklyn. The 2024 show was more than just a comeback. It was a celebration.

That event featured both icons and fresh faces like Tyra Banks, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kate Moss and her daughter Lila, and Ashley Graham. Even the audience got in on the fun. Dylan Sprouse famously cheered on his wife Barbara Palvin with giant cutouts of their pets, proving the night is not only for fashion insiders.

A New Vision for the Brand

In April, Victoria’s Secret announced a big creative move, naming Adam Selman as senior vice president and executive creative director. Selman, who worked previously with Savage x Fenty, has a reputation for bold design mixed with strong storytelling. In a press statement, the brand praised him as “a visionary creative leader known for combining bold fashion design with powerful brand storytelling. Adam has shaped some of the most iconic and culturally resonant moments in fashion through a distinctive, aesthetic, inclusive approach, and deep understanding of how style intersects with pop culture.”

With Selman’s influence and a star studded lineup, the 2025 Fashion Show is shaping up to be more than just a runway event. It is a full on cultural moment.

What to Expect

So what can fans expect? A New York City stage, legendary models, a global livestream, and music from some of the most powerful women in entertainment today. From Missy Elliott’s iconic energy to TWICE’s massive international fan base, the night promises to be unforgettable.