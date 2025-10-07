ContestsEvents
Celine Dion Shows Up at Paul McCartney Concert with Sons in Las Vegas

At Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Celine Dion watched Paul McCartney perform. The October 4 visit marked one of her few public outings while battling stiff-person syndrome. With her three…

Melissa Lianne
Céline Dion attends the "I Am: Celine Dion" New York special screening at Alice Tully Hall on June 17, 2024 in New York City.
Cindy Ord via Getty Images

With her three sons by her side — René-Charles, 24, and 14-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy — she took in the show. In a black turtleneck and hat, she moved to the music and raised her hands during McCartney's set, as reported by People.

She first revealed her health struggles to fans in 2022, sharing her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological autoimmune condition. She was forced to stop touring, and since then, the star has made few public appearances.

This rare condition causes muscles to stiffen and spasm, making walking difficult and affecting her ability to sing.

"The spasms hit me throughout the day," Dion said in her 2022 Instagram video. "They make walking hard and stop me from singing like I used to."

Still, the artist has defied the limitations of her illness, singing "L'Hymne à L'Amour" by Edith Piaf at the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremonies. She was also spotted enjoying Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour — also at Allegiant Stadium — in June. There, she earned a serenade from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

“Well, Celine, my beautiful sister. You make my heart go on and on, near far, you're a total superstar. Let's hear it for the legendary Céline Dion, we love you,” said Martin, as reported by People

Despite the hardships of her condition, Dion doesn't want to give up on finding the joys in life.

"I barely could walk at one point, and I was missing very much living," Dion told People. "Walking became almost impossible at one point, and I missed so much of life."

