Help Save a Local Halloween Tradition — The Haunt of Red Lion 2025

The ghosts are stirring and the pumpkins are ready — The Haunt of Red Lion returns for 2025, and it might be the last year for this beloved Halloween tradition.

Here's what's in store for this year and how you can help the event for years to come:

Amazon Registry

Support the Haunt by donating supplies. Check out the list of what is needed.

The Garden Center

Visit us at 3570 Red Lion Road, Bear, DE. Open daily with self-serve fall décor and plants:

Mums (8" $10, 9" Asters $15, 10" Hanging $20)

Pumpkins: Orange/White Jacks $7, Fairytales $10, Mini varieties $1–$2

Corn Stalks $12, Straw Bales $7

Pay with cash (drop box, no change) or digitally.

New This Year – Activities Tent

Buy a pumpkin, carve it on-site, and leave the mess to us — the ghouls love it! You’ll head home with a clean, spooky masterpiece.

October Events

All month long: concessions, surprises, and spooky fun. Local vendors are welcome to join in.

We’re teaming up with Painting with a Twist of Newark for paint-and-sip nights on Sundays: October 5, 12, 19, and 26.

Tickets:

https://www.paintingwithatwist.com/studio/newark/calendar

This event isn't just about Halloween—it’s about preserving a community tradition that brings families together. Every purchase helps keep the Haunt alive.