Delaware School Gets $20 Million Gift for Arts Center

A massive $20 million gift from James V. Tigani Jr.'s family estate will transform Salesianum School's theater and auditorium spaces.

This historic donation kicks off the James V. Tigani Jr. Arts and Innovation Center. The money will help fund a major $35 million upgrade to the school's creative arts programs.

"Jimmy Tigani believed deeply in the power of education, and Salesianum played a defining role in his own journey. This gift reflects his conviction that the arts inspire creativity, discipline, and joy, and it will create opportunities for future students - and the community at large - to explore and express their gifts in meaningful ways at Salesianum," said Lori Porter, Director of the Tigani Muse Foundation, to WDEL.

The upgrade will include modern classrooms, studios, and performance spaces. Once completed, the school hopes to become a leading arts education center in Delaware.

A 1954 graduate, Tigani created a successful beverage distribution company in Delaware. His donation ranks among the biggest ever given to a Delaware high school.

The Catholic school, started in 1903 by the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales, made history in 1950. It became the first Delaware school to welcome five Black students, well before the landmark Brown v. Board of Education ruling.

After moving to its current spot in 1957, the school has taught students from all walks of life while staying connected to its Wilmington roots.

The new arts center aligns perfectly with their educational mission. President Thomas Kardish highlighted its importance alongside sports programs, academic success, and community service.