Iron Hill Brewery Closes All 16 Locations, Files for Bankruptcy

After 29 years of making craft beer, Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant closed its doors across all locations on September 25, 2025. The chain's bankruptcy filing forced shutdowns in five states, shocking customers and employees alike.

Workers got the news through email, while customers found out on social media. "We thank you for your support, friendship, and loyalty over the years," said the company's final post, according to The Daily Journal.

What began as a single Delaware brewpub in 1996 turned into a Mid-Atlantic beer powerhouse. Workers at the Wilmington Riverfront location found "Permanently Closed" signs posted when they showed up that morning.

Red flags had emerged. Multiple locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey had closed in recent weeks. Even the original Newark spot couldn't make it through the downturn.

Before things went south, the chain operated 21 restaurants at its peak. Between 2018 and 2020, new locations opened in Greenville, Rehoboth Beach, downtown Philadelphia, and Hershey.

Beer experts loved Iron Hill's brews for over two decades. Their 22-year streak of winning medals at the Great American Beer Festival showed their brewing expertise. Customers enjoyed Light Lager, Vienna Red Lager, and Pig Iron Porter alongside fresh-made meals.

The founding team - Mark Edelson, Kevin Finn, and Kevin Davies - remained involved after selling parts to investors. Finn's business smarts earned him praise in Delaware's business community until the end.

A Revolutionary War battle site gave the brewery its name. The founders built their success around visible brewing areas and beer-focused dining.

The tough market in 2025 wrecked the company's finances. Their expansion into Southern markets failed as expenses piled up.