This Day in Top 40 History: September 23

On Sept. 23, 2006, Justin Timberlake was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "SexyBack," a song inspired by David Bowie, David Byrne, and James Brown. It was part of Timberlake's second solo album, FutureSex/LoveSounds. The track also received the GRAMMY Award for Best Dance Recording. Here are more events from this day in Top 40 history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These chart-toppers defined their own eras of music on Sept. 23:

1974: John Lennon released "Whatever Gets You Thru The Night" in the U.S. The song was Lennon's only No. 1 hit in the U.S. as a solo artist.

Cultural Milestones

Music legends Ray and Bruce were born on Sept. 23, while Justin had an eventful night out:

1930: Ray Charles, who was born in Georgia on Sept. 23 and went blind at age 7, was a legendary musician who laid the foundations for the soul and rock genres.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These titans of the music industry left their mark on Sept. 23:

1973: Elvis Presley recorded "Are You Sincere?" and "I Miss You" at his residence in Palm Springs, California.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry is constantly evolving, but artists need to remember what truly matters:

1998: The Country Music Hall of Fame inducted Elvis Presley posthumously. It was momentous because of Presley's beginnings in Tennessee, and the fact that the Grand Ole Opry once rejected him.

