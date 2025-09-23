Box Tree Moth Spreads to New Castle County, Threatening Local Plants

A dangerous pest has reached New Castle County, Delaware. The Box Tree Moth, known for eating plants down to nothing, has now shown up in another part of the state.

"We continue to work closely with our partners at the U.S. Department of Agriculture and University of Delaware extension to monitor this invasive pest. A box tree moth caterpillar can quickly defoliate boxwoods and remain active until September or October. Homeowners and nurseries should be on the lookout for signs of damage to their plants," said Jeffrey Brothers to Coast TV.

After being found in Kent County traps in July 2024, these pests are now attacking boxwood shrubs - a common plant in many gardens. They can completely strip a plant of its leaves in just 10 days.

The caterpillars start out lime-green with black stripes and grow up to 1.5 inches long. They create sticky webs on plants and eat every leaf they can find until the plant is bare.

The adult moths, which have white wings with brown edges, are active at night. They look so much like melonworm moths that experts have trouble telling them apart.

These moths can spread quickly through areas - moving three to six miles each year just by flying. Sometimes they can travel as far as 20 miles. They first showed up in Toronto in 2018, then made their way to New York by 2021.

The pest has now spread to eight states: Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, and Massachusetts. Federal officials have put limits on moving plants to try to stop it from spreading.

State officials are asking plant owners to check their boxwoods from April through October. Warning signs include brown dead leaves, bare branches, and caterpillars in webbing.

Don't bother with preventive pesticides - they won't work against these moths. Plus, these chemicals could harm helpful insects that gardens need.