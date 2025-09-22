ContestsEvents
DUI Checkpoint Scheduled in New Castle County on Friday, September 26

The Delaware Office of Highway Safety (OHS), in collaboration with the Delaware State Police and local law enforcement, will conduct a DUI (Driving Under the Influence) checkpoint on Friday, September 26, 2025, in New Castle County.

Driving under the influence puts lives at risk and carries severe personal and financial consequences. Beyond the potential for serious injury or death, a DUI can cost upwards of $10,000 in legal fees, fines, court costs, towing expenses, missed work, and increased insurance rates. Offenders may also face license suspension—and in some cases, job loss.

“DUI checkpoints are a vital part of our strategy to reduce impaired driving and protect the public,” said Sharon Bryson, Director of the Delaware Office of Highway Safety. “They serve as both a deterrent and a reminder that impaired driving has real consequences. We urge everyone to make responsible choices and help keep Delaware’s roads safe.”

With the fall season underway and many celebrations ahead, OHS encourages all Delawareans to prioritize safety. Plan ahead for a sober ride, look out for your friends and loved ones, and never let someone drive under the influence. Whether it’s a designated driver, taxi, or rideshare, choosing a safe way home can save lives.

New Castle County
